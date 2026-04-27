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Agency News Agency News Business News | TO THE NEW Opens Second Noida Facility, Expands Global Delivery Capacity Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27: Digital transformation and technology services firm TO THE NEW has expanded its presence in Noida with the launch of a second office, as it looks to scale its global delivery capabilities.

iMEQ

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 27: Digital transformation and technology services firm TO THE NEW has expanded its presence in Noida with the launch of a second office, as it looks to scale its global delivery capabilities.

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The new facility, which is already operational, will accommodate over 300 professionals and support key global business units across cloud, data, and AI-led transformation programs.

The expansion comes at a time when enterprises are accelerating investments in digital technologies, particularly across cloud, data, and artificial intelligence, driving demand for scalable, India-based delivery models. Companies are increasingly relying on India as a hub for talent and cost-efficient global operations.

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"With growing demand from global clients, particularly across cloud, data, and AI-led programs, expanding our Noida footprint is a natural next step," said Narinder Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, TO THE NEW. "This facility strengthens our delivery capacity and positions us to scale faster as we continue to grow."

Noida remains a key hub for the company's delivery operations, supported by access to a large technology talent pool. The addition of the second facility is expected to enhance the company's ability to serve clients across North America, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India.

TO THE NEW said the expansion will also provide room for further team growth as it continues to invest in strengthening its delivery capabilities from India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by iMEQ. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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