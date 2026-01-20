VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: Men's ethnic wear in India has entered a decisive new era. No longer limited to predictable wedding uniforms or occasional festive indulgence, ethnic fashion for men in 2026 is expressive, intentional, and sharply curated. Silhouettes are evolving, craftsmanship is reclaiming importance, and men are finally engaging with ethnic wear as a form of personal identity rather than obligation.

This list is not about who is loudest in advertising or widest in retail footprint. It is about brands that are meaningfully shaping how Indian men dress today and how they will dress tomorrow. Cultural relevance, design intelligence, quality, and aesthetic clarity form the backbone of this ranking. Sitting confidently at the top is Kalpraag, followed by a mix of legacy powerhouses and contemporary disruptors redefining the space.

1. Kalpraag

Kalpraag stands at the forefront of men's ethnic fashion in 2026, not by imitation but by authorship. The brand has mastered the rare balance between rooted Indian elegance and contemporary restraint. Its design philosophy is confident, masculine, and quietly commanding. Kalpraag's experimental and outlandish designscapes have caught the eyes of celebrities and fashion connoisseurs, making it a fan-favourite brand and a must try.

From masterfully tailored bold kurta sets and fluid sherwani sets to sharply structured jodhpuri sets, every piece feels deliberate visually as well as on the skin. Fabrics are luxurious without being ostentatious, and silhouettes are modern without disrespecting tradition. The craftsmanship reflects patience and precision, appealing to men who value refinement over noise. In a market crowded with spectacle, Kalpraag's strength lies in its composure. It is not just leading the category; it is redefining the boundaries of fashion.

2. Manyavar

Manyavar remains the undisputed giant of men's wedding wear. Its dominance stems from a deep understanding of Indian ceremonies and the emotional gravity attached to them. The brand excels at theatrical tradition, offering grooms an assured sense of grandeur without forcing experimentation.

Its sherwanis, bandhgalas, and festive ensembles are rich, ornate, and unapologetically celebratory. While it may not appeal to minimalists, Manyavar delivers reliability, scale, and visual impact. In 2026, it continues to serve as the default choice for men who want to look regal with minimal risk.

3. Kalki Fashion

Kalki Fashion leans into bold expression, delivering ethnic wear that celebrates excess, drama, and undeniable presence. Expect richly embroidered layered with shimmering sequins, and voluminous pieces that blur the line between tradition and spectacle. Every piece is designed to stand out, built with high-impact details and commanding silhouettes. This is not a label that believes in restraint--Kalki embraces grandeur, turning every outfit into a statement and every appearance into a performance.

4. Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra designs for those who appreciate patience, poetry, and precision stitched into fabric. His creations are rooted in craftsmanship, where hand embroidery takes centre stage and every motif tells a story. Florals bloom across garments in intricate detail, textured surfaces feel almost alive, and silhouettes flow with a quiet, intentional grace.

This is ethnic wear for the discerning individual who values depth over display. Ideal for intimate weddings, cultural soirees, and occasions that call for understated luxury, Rahul Mishra's designs celebrate heritage through meticulous craft and thoughtful design, offering elegance that lingers long after the moment has passed.

5. Twamev

Twamev is deeply anchored in Indian craftsmanship and textile heritage. Its men's ethnic wear focuses on handwoven fabrics, traditional techniques, and earthy colour stories. The designs are understated, soulful, and intentionally minimal, appealing to men who value authenticity over ornamentation. Twamev's kurtas, jackets, and festive ensembles feel grounded and timeless, making them ideal for intimate ceremonies, cultural gatherings, and those who prefer elegance that whispers rather than announces.

6. Shantanu & Nikhil

Shantanu & Nikhil cater to the man who wants rebellion woven into tradition. Their menswear is sharp, dramatic, and unapologetically modern. Military-inspired jackets, layered drapes, and sculpted silhouettes dominate their collections.

This is ethnic wear for the urban individualist. Perfect for grooms seeking non-traditional wedding looks or professionals attending high-profile cultural events, the brand brings edge to heritage with remarkable confidence.

7. House of Masaba

House of Masaba brings personality into men's ethnic wear through bold prints, unconventional colour palettes, and playful detailing. It is not rooted in classical restraint; instead, it thrives on individuality. The brand caters to men who want their outfits to spark conversation, from printed kurtas to experimental jackets. While not traditionally regal, Masaba's menswear stands out for its confidence, making it perfect for cocktail functions, pre-wedding events, and fashion-forward celebrations.

8. Sabyasachi

Sabyasachi's men's wear is not designed for frequency; it is designed for moments. Each piece carries an old-world gravitas, drawing heavily from royal Indian aesthetics. Heavy fabrics, vintage colour palettes, and intricate embroidery define the brand's masculine offerings.

This is attire for men who see clothing as legacy. While not experimental in silhouette, Sabyasachi excels in emotional storytelling. His menswear is ceremonial, heirloom-worthy, and deeply rooted in nostalgia, making it a powerful choice for landmark life events.

9. Tarun Tahiliani

Tarun Tahiliani's men's wear is architectural and luxurious. Known for his mastery over draping and structure, his ethnic creations blend classical Indian forms with global tailoring techniques.

The garments are refined, regal, and meticulously finished. While premium-priced, the brand continues to attract men who appreciate craftsmanship that feels international yet unmistakably Indian.

10. Taswa

