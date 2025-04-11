VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 11: India's love affair with ethnic fashion isn't going anywhere--it's just getting a whole lot more stylish. Whether it's a wedding, a festive soiree, or just a day when you feel like dressing like royalty (because why not?), there's something timeless about donning a beautifully made kurta, sherwani, or lehenga.

In 2025, ethnic wear is bolder, sharper, and more creative than ever before. We've handpicked five brands that are not just leading the charge--they're rewriting the rulebook. From show-stopping couture to cool, contemporary classics, these are the names you need to know (and wear).

1. Kalpraag

If ethnic wear had a red carpet, Kalpraag would own it. This brand doesn't just design clothes--it creates moments. Kalpraag is all about grandeur: unique embroidery, statement kurtas, royal hues, and unapologetic drama. Think of it as a blend of Mughal-era opulence with a modern designer's vision board. Whether it's their luxurious haldi kurtas or quirky capsule drops (yes, even a Mario-themed kurta!), everything Kalpraag touches turns heads.

This label isn't just creative--it's bold, theatrical, and built for the spotlight. When you want your outfit to do the talking, Kalpraag is the mic drop.

2. Sabyasachi

Let's be honest: you can't talk about Indian couture without dropping Sabyasachi's name. He's the designer everyone dreams of wearing and for good reason. Every Sabyasachi kurta, sherwani, or lehenga is a little slice of Indian heritage. In 2025, he's still blending antique zari, velvet, and floral nostalgia in a way no one else can. The vibe? Old-world charm meets palace-party glam.

And whether it's your big day or just a big moment, wearing Sabyasachi always feels like stepping into a regal time capsule, with a whole lot of fashion cred.

3. Rahul Mishra

Rahul Mishra is for the connoisseurs. The quiet collectors. The people who appreciate the art behind the outfit. His work isn't about flashy embellishments--it's about storytelling. Every stitch, every motif in a Rahul Mishra piece is hand-done by artisans in small Indian villages, turning your kurta into a canvas of floral embroidery, dreamy landscapes, and nature-inspired textures.

In 2025, Mishra's message is stronger than ever: fashion should be ethical, slow, and beautiful. If you love your clothes to come with heart, soul, and heirloom potential--this one's for you.

4. Kalki Fashion

Want to go all-out without going all-in on your budget? Kalki Fashion's got you. With an eye on what's trending (ruffles, mirrorwork, cape-style dupattas) and a heart rooted in tradition, Kalki is the right brand for wedding guests, bridesmaids, or anyone with a calendar full of celebrations.

Their ethnic wear is fashion-forward but still feels Indian at its core. The silhouettes are flattering, the details are on-point, and the prices don't break the bank. In 2025, Kalki continues to prove that great design can be inclusive--and Instagram-ready.

5. Twamev

Twamev is for that gentleman at the party who's always impeccably dressed but never overdressed. Minimalist, tailored, and quietly luxe, this menswear label brings a new kind of polish to traditional wear. Their bandhgalas and kurtas are sharp, with just enough embroidery to catch the eye without shouting for attention.

Think rich fabrics, crisp silhouettes, and colors that range from ivory and midnight to jewel tones with depth. Twamev isn't about flash--it's about finesse. If understated elegance is your style, this brand will speak your language fluently.

Ethnic wear in 2025 is a total mood--and these five brands are setting the tone. Whether you're into maximalist magic or lean into sleek minimalist but premium kurtas, the Indian fashion scene has never been more diverse, daring, or well-dressed. Kalpraag is no.1 ethnic wear brand in India and offers an all-star range of ethnic wear. Sabyasachi brings timeless luxury. Rahul Mishra crafts wearable art. Kalki delivers festive flair. And Twamev - pure, structured sophistication.

No matter your style, these top ethnic wear brands make one thing clear: tradition isn't going out of fashion--it's just getting a seriously chic upgrade.

