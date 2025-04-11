Gwalior, April 11: In a tragic accident, four people were killed when a speeding SUV lost control, broke through a bridge railing, and plunged into the Somti River in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Thursday, April 10. The car was carrying six people and a goat, reportedly en route to a symbolic religious sacrifice.

Shockingly, while four passengers died on the spot and two others were critically injured, the goat in the vehicle miraculously survived the deadly crash, Dainik Bhaskar reported. The incident occurred between 3:30 and 3:45 PM, about 45 kilometers from Jabalpur City. Jabalpur Road Accident: 4 Killed, 2 Injured As Vehicle Plunges off Bridge in Madhya Pradesh.

4 Dead in Car Accident While Taking Goat for Sacrifice in Jabalpur

VIDEO | Four persons died and two are critically injured after a speeding SUV broke the side railing of a bridge and fell onto a dry river bed some 30 feet below in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district earlier today. The incident took place at 4 pm along Chargawan-Jabalpur road,… pic.twitter.com/jrOSZHm4Ah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2025

Group Was On Way to Perform Animal Sacrifice Ritual

According to preliminary investigations, the group was likely going to perform a symbolic goat sacrifice to a local deity. The white SUV was traveling from Chargawan towards Jabalpur when it veered off the bridge and fell into the river below. Locals rushed to the scene and immediately alerted the police.

Chargawan police, led by the station in charge, Abhishek Pyasi, reached the spot promptly and, with the help of villagers, launched a rescue operation. Two injured passengers were pulled from the mangled vehicle using iron rods and were rushed to Jabalpur Medical College Hospital. Doctors have confirmed their condition is serious but stable. Dhar Road Accident: At Least 7 Killed in Madhya Pradesh As Tanker Collides With 2 Vehicles, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Driver.

All deceased victims were identified as residents of Chaukital village under the Bhedaghat police station jurisdiction. Their families have been notified. Two bodies were retrieved by locals, while the others had to be extricated from the severely damaged SUV. Police are awaiting postmortem reports and the statements of the survivors to determine the exact cause of the crash.

