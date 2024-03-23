NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23: In recent days, there's been much talk about Artificial Intelligence (AI). The trailer and song launch of the first Hindi film on this subject, "IRAH," took place in Mumbai. The movie features Rohit Bose Roy, Rajesh Sharma, Karishma Kotak, and Rakshith Bhandarry in prominent roles. Produced by Big Films Media and directed by Sam Bhattacharjee, the film is set to release nationwide in theaters on April 4th through Iamplex Digital Theatrical Distribution. Music composer Sameer Sen also graced the event.

Also Read | New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

The trailer of the film "IRAH" showcases the misuse of AI technology, shedding light on its negative aspects. Rohit Bose Roy is excited about this project, which is releasing on April 4th, just a day before his birthday on April 5th, 2024.

Rohit Bose Roy expressed, "This film is special to me as it marks my portrayal of the central character. It's my first experience working on a film of this genre and almost the entire film was shot using VFX. Many of my scenes involve delivering dialogues in thin air. My character's name is Hari Singh, and if you reverse it, it spells IraH. I developed an app named IraH that can recreate anything. The film revolves around what could happen if this app falls into the wrong hands."

Also Read | GT vs MI, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

He further added, "April 5th is my birthday, and releasing the film on April 4th is the best birthday gift from director Sam Bhattacharjee. The film has its backdrop in AI, but it incorporates elements of romance, drama, suspense, and music. The suspense in the film is phenomenal. The shooting experience in London was unforgettable. Karishma Kotak is an excellent actress, and working with her was an amazing experience."

Director Sam Bhattacharjee stated, "We live in an era of technology. No one fights with guns anymore; instead, they fight with technology. Today, technology and data have become paramount. Our film revolves around the revolution of AI in data usage. I first pitched this idea to Rohit Bose Roy, and I'm glad he agreed to play this role. We've worked on IRAH's VFX for three years."

Announcement of IRAH 2

On this occasion, Rohit Roy also announced "IRAH 2." He mentioned that it's an intriguing zone, and work on its sequel has already begun.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)