Bengaluru (Karnataka)/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tredence Inc., a leading data science and AI engineering company, today announced a partnership with Robert Bosch Center for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras a leading interdisciplinary research laboratory in India, to propel innovation in the space of AI and Data Science.

Tredence's association with RBCDSAI as a consortium member gives the company a platform to further establish itself as a key player in the data science and AI space. The consortium membership enables Tredence to play an active part in the latest developments around AI/ML and leverage capabilities of different stakeholders within the ecosystem.

This partnership is a positive step towards promoting research and development programs in AI and data science with partners carrying out a similar thought process to solve real-world business problems at the convergence of Digital and Physical.

Data science innovation

Tredence is doubling down its focus in building strong AI capabilities to solve critical problems faced by clients across industries. The Platinum partnership provides a collaboration platform for Tredence to gain early access to publications, reports, experimentations, and industry focused events on AI/ML.

Tredence Studio - Unleashing the true potential of AI

Tredence Studio helps enterprises reimagine business processes and push the boundaries of what's possible and acts as a central co-innovation platform with future-ready AI and advanced analytics solution accelerators to drive growth and improve operational efficiency across industries. Collaborating with a premier institute like RBCDSAI IITM, will enable Tredence in accelerating the company's focus on harmonizing data, humanizing experience, and operationalizing AI for the clients.

Building industry-relevant skillset

As part of Tredence's strategy to invest in and build a strong talent pool of data science and data engineering professionals to drive accelerated value for our clients, the partnership allows Tredence to leverage deep skilled talent from a premier technology institute like IIT Madras and create a continuous learning and excelling ecosystem.

"A major revolution in AI is underway, which is poised to transform client outcomes and address some of the most pressing business and societal challenges. Our partnership with IITM is a cornerstone in our growth strategy, enabling us to build a long-term relationship with a premier institution that's advancing AI innovation," said Tredence Chief Strategy Officer & Chief Innovation Officer Soumendra Mohanty. "Through this collaboration, Tredence can work on path-breaking and innovative efforts to develop solutions focused on solving real-world client problems in the field of data science and artificial intelligence."

