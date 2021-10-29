Amazon Great Indian Festival is still going on and brings exhilarating offers and discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, appliances, laptops, Amazon devices and more. The sale also brings several discounts on Apple iPhones, AirPods and iPads. There are also several scams reported in the past via e-commerce websites during big festive sales like Big Billion Days Sale and Great Indian sale. Flipkart Customer Gets Soap Bars Instead of iPhone 12 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Watch Video.

One such new case has now come up where a user ordered an Apple iPhone 12 via Amazon, but instead, he received a Vim bar soap and a Rs 5 coin. The user who goes by the name of Noorul Ameen, a Kerala man, was shocked when he opened the received parcel. Ameen had ordered iPhone 12 on Amazon India on October 12, 2021, by paying Rs 70,900 via Amazon Pay and received the package on October 15. After being dispatched from Hyderabad, the package halted in Salem for a day due to which Ameen felt suspicious. Also, being a regular Amazon customer, he had an idea that the parcel takes two days to arrive in Kochi from Hyderabad. But he received the order on the third day.

Aware of rising scams on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, Ameen instantly opened his parcel when he received it in front of the delivery person and was shocked to see a Vim soap and Rs 5 coin instead of iPhone 12. After that, he instantly filed a complaint in Amazon customer service as well as the police. The Cyber Crime Police investigated the matter, found the IMEI number of the phone and said that the device has already been in use by someone from Jharkhand for 15 days before Ameen had placed his order. One of the investigating officers reportedly said that they contacted Amazon authorities and a Telegana-based seller. The seller said that the phone was out of stock, and the paid amount by Ameen for iPhone 12 will be refunded.

