Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 8 (ANI/GIPR): Say hello to innovation in the kitchen with TTK Prestige's new Sleek gas stove, which offers a multitude of benefits such as stylish and elegant aesthetics, quick cooking time and an easy-to-clean design.

TTK Prestige's Sleek gas stove comes in three different models comprising two, three and four burner options. The thoughtful spill-proof design keeps messy spills to a minimum, thus ensuring that the kitchen remains cleaner and easy to maintain. The ample space underneath the gas stove allows the home cook to reach under and clean thoroughly.

Home cooks are in for a treat as the gas stove is packed with exciting features, such as high-efficiency signature tri-pin brass burners, which ensures lasting performance and efficient usage of LPG. The jumbo brass burners in the three and four burner variants ensure that the cooking process is quick and seamless.

The robust pan supports are specifically designed for Indian cooking, whilst the durable stainless steel top is tough and long-lasting. The ergonomic knobs make it easy to turn on and off the gas stove and provides a comfortable grip.

Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged into the go-to kitchen appliances brand for home-cooks across the country. In fact, it is estimated that there exists a TTK Prestige product in nearly every Indian kitchen. The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety and health, which forms the basis of every TTK Prestige product.

Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. With the launch of the Sleek gas stove, TTK Prestige is empowering home cooks with products that reduce the time that they spend in the kitchen.

The TTK Prestige Sleek is ISI certified and the design is registered(Design Registration No. 341826-001). The 2 burner gas stove costs INR 4895, the 3 burner retails for INR 6495 and the 4 burner is available for INR 8695. All three models can be purchased at Prestige Xclusive stores and leading dealer outlets across the country.

