Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is indeed one of the hottest topics in the world of showbiz. The couple kept their relationship discreet, but rumours were rife that they are serious about each other and would be taking their love saga to the next level. Just like they never confirmed about their love story, Vicky and Katrina never made any official statements about their marriage too. But Wikipedia has made their relationship official already! Yes, they have been declared as husband and wife ahead of their grand wedding that is set to take place on December 9. Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif Wedding: Haldi Ceremony To Take Place Today, Groom To Arrive on a 7 Horse-Drawn Chariot.

If you take a look at the bio of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s respective Wikipedia pages, you’ll see that under the spouse section the names of the partner. Also, Katrina’s name on top of her image is now shown as Katrina Kaif Kaushal. The buzz is pretty strong that the couple registered their marriage already under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, and now are set to tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in the traditional manner. However, the actors’ Wikipedia pages does not mention anything related to their court marriage. 11 Times When Katrina Kaif’s Bridal Avatars Left Us Mesmerised (View Pics).

Bio Of Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif On Wikipedia

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Wikipedia)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding festivities have reportedly kickstarted on a grand note. The sangeet ceremony took place on December 7 and today the mehendi function will be taking place. It is also said that the couple’s wedding will see two ceremonies, a traditional Hindu ceremony and a white wedding too.

