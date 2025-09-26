PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], september 26: India's water crisis is one of the greatest challenges of the recent time. Wells run dry, cities ration water, and farmlands lie abandoned - a reality that touches millions. Yet amidst this daunting scenario, a wave of hope is rising. The Art of Living - Social Projects, the best NGO for CSR projects in India - guided by the vision of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is proving that water security is not a distant dream but an achievable reality.

Also Read | What Is ChatGPT Pulse? Know All About OpenAI's New Feature Designed To Offer Deeply Personal Assistance to Users.

As Gurudev often shares, "Our survival depends on water. It is the basis of our life force. We need to protect and nurture the source of water." This philosophy drives the organisation's River Rejuvenation Projects in India, which go far beyond statistics to instil protection of water as a shared community responsibility.

Since 2013, the movement has touched more than 3,45,00,000 lives across 20,000 villages. By building 1,05,050+ groundwater recharge structures, cle aring 2,90,64,668 cubic metres of silt, and restoring 59,000 sq km of land, it safeguards 1,74,52+ crore litres of water annually. The outcome is the return of hope, harvests, and livelihoods.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Lower Over Donald Trump's 100% Tariffs on Branded and Patented Drug Imports Without US Plants.

Reviving Maharashtra's Agricultural Heartland

In Maharashtra, farmers who were long haunted by drought and soil erosion are witnessing a revival. Across 27 districts, ancient water bodies are being desilted, canals cleared, and nalas are being restored. Flood risks have lessened, crops are returning, and ecological balance is slowly being rebuilt. This revival has come through a blend of watershed activities, drainage and area treatments, and a wide range of groundwater recharge structures - from deep continuous trenches and desilted rivers to the groundbreaking JalTara recharge systems.

At the heart of this movement stands Jal Jagruti Abhiyan (Water Awareness Programme), launched by The Art of Living - Social Projects in 2013. Since then, 33 rivers, streams, and tributaries have been rejuvenated, more than 57,000 recharge structures built, 3,01,14,668+ cubic metres of silt removed, 7,28,900 trees planted, and 20,75,000+ people directly benefited.

JalTara: A Breakthrough Model

Maharashtra also gave birth to one of the most striking success stories -- JalTara in Jalna. Beginning in 2021 with 20,000 recharge structures across 37 villages, the results were dramatic: water levels in wells rose by 14 feet, crop yields increased by 42%, and farmers could grow multiple crops a year. What began as a pilot is now a movement. Building on this success, 25,000 more JalTara structures were scaled up between March and June 2023 across more than 80 villages. The approach has since been validated across Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana, with over 60,000 structures constructed, more than 100,000 trees planted, 140 villages impacted, and 200,000 acres of land revitalised.

Bhujal Shakti: Restoring Groundwater in Uttar Pradesh

In Rampur's Chamraua Block, groundwater once labelled 'overexploited' is flowing again. With CSR support, The Art of Living - Social Projects has built 351 recharge shafts in 122 ponds and a subsurface dyke across 88 villages. The once-vanished Revati River, stretching 12.5 km, is being revived after decades. The project has already won the Water Conservation Appreciation Award from the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and is now expanding to three more blocks.

In Lalitpur, the Gobind Sagar Catchment Project - a partnership with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited - has created a mini-watershed with 175 recharge structures like recharge wells, boulder checks and injection wells. By reducing irrigation costs and recharging aquifers, it is providing farmers with a reliable lifeline.

Tackling Pollution and Reviving Ponds

In Punjab, innovative Jal Shuddhi tanks - constructed wetlands - are cleansing polluted water and improving its quality. Meanwhile in Rajasthan's Bhiwadi, a neglected village pond is being revived, its waters restored and its surroundings beautified, bringing both ecological renewal and community pride.

A Ripple Becoming a Wave

With a reach spanning across India, The Art of Living - Social Projects has demonstrated that community action, backed by science and compassion, can turn scarcity into abundance. Each project becomes a ripple - and together, they are shaping a wave of resilience. The Art of Living - Social Projects' model proves that when people unite, rivers can be revived, farms can flourish, and hope can surge again.

About The Art of Living - Social Projects

The Art of Living, a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation founded in 1981 by the world-renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, seeks to make a lasting impact on India's water challenges. Through its River Rejuvenation Project, the organisation actively addresses water scarcity, restoring rivers, reviving ecosystems, and improving the lives of communities across the country.

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/artofliving.sp/ Like: https://www.facebook.com/artoflivingsocialprojects Post: https://x.com/artofliving_spMessage: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/artofliving-sp

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2779746/Innovative_and_scalable.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979631/5525216/AOLSP_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)