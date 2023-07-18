NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 18: To commemorate the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army today flagged off its women motorcycle rally, in partnership with TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two and three-wheelers. The all women Motorcycle Rally was flagged off by Gen. Manoj Pande, PVSM, AVSM, VSM, ADC Chief of Army Staff and Mrs Archana Pande, Chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association, and Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company from the National War Memorial, New Delhi.

This expedition celebrates the indomitable spirit of women of the Indian Army, under the aegis of Headquarters Northern Command, that is behind the Nari Sashaktikaran Women Motorcycle Rally from National War Memorial Delhi to Kargil War Memorial, Dras (Ladakh). These 25 riders will be atop TVS RONIN motorcycle, which is the industry’s first ‘modern-retro’ motorcycle from TVS Motor Company, made for those who dare to live the #Unscripted way of life. Offering a lifestyle statement that takes inspiration from the modern, new-age rider, this 225cc motorcycle has been engineered and designed with best-in-class features, to make it the perfect choice for this ride.

TVS RONIN has been designed with style, technology, and unique riding experiences to promote an unscripted lifestyle for the new generation of urban riders. Its brand philosophy - ‘Live the Unscripted life’ - stems from the motorcycle’s unique capabilities, in the city and on the open road application, making it the perfect platform for this all women Motorcycle Rally.

Speaking on the association, KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “We are proud to add another milestone in our journey of associations with the Indian Army, which symbolises strength, valour, and dedication. At TVS Motor Company, we believe in supporting initiatives that embody the spirit of patriotism and empowerment, and the collaboration with the Indian Army represents our commitment to nurturing the spirit of adventure and resilience, particularly amongst women riders. By joining hands, we aim to provide a platform for women to break stereotypes, conquer new frontiers, and inspire riders with their remarkable journeys. This partnership not only celebrates the bravery and professionalism of our armed forces but also reinforces our belief in the transformative power of riding. Together, we strive to create a lasting impact and pave the way for a more inclusive and progressive society."

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “We are thrilled to announce our association with the Indian Army for the Nari Shakti ride, an empowering initiative that celebrates the spirit of women riders. At TVS Motor Company, we have always championed diversity and inclusivity, and this collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering gender equality and celebrating them. TVS RONIN has been designed for riders who choose to live an unscripted way of life, to be spontaneous, fluidic and versatile while experiencing the joy of riding on this modern-retro motorcycle. The Nari Shakti ride not only showcases the courage and determination of these incredible women riders but also pays tribute to the brave women who serve in the Indian Army. We are honoured to be a part of this momentous journey with them as they ride the TVS RONIN as their choice of ride traversing the treacherous journey till Kargil, and aim to inspire more women to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create their unique paths of success.”

The Rally after covering a total distance of approximately 1,000 kms through plains of Haryana, Punjab and mountains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will reach Kargil War Memorial in Dras on 25/26 July, 2023. The team of riders will celebrate the decisive victory of the armed forces in the Kargil War and pay tribute to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Sustainable Mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh in India and Karawang in Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, abased in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

