Kebabs are a widely enjoyed food item in various parts of the world, particularly in the Middle East, Mediterranean, and South Asia. They typically consist of skewered and grilled or roasted meat, although vegetarian and vegan variations are common. Kebabs can be made with different types of meat, such as lamb, beef, chicken, or fish, and are often seasoned with various herbs and spices. We at LatestLY have bought together recipes for various types of kebabs enjoyed in different regions around the world.

World Kebab Day is an unofficial celebration dedicated to the popular culinary dish known as kebab. It is celebrated on the second Friday of July every year. This year it was observed on July 14. Now, let's look at some of the tastiest kebab recipes that one must try at least once.

1. Shish Kebab

This is a classic kebab where pieces of marinated meat, such as lamb, beef, or chicken, are skewered and grilled. Vegetables like onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes often accompany the meat.

2. Doner Kebab

Originating from Turkey, the doner kebab consists of thinly sliced, vertically roasted meat (usually lamb, chicken, or beef) stacked on a vertical spit. The meat is thinly shaved and served on pita bread or flatbread with various toppings and sauces. Quotes, Funny GIFs and Images To Send As You Enjoy Juicy Kebabs on This Savoury Day.

3. Seekh Kebab

This type of kebab is commonly found in South Asia, particularly in India and Pakistan. Seekh kebabs are made from minced meat (lamb, beef, or chicken) mixed with spices, herbs, and onions. The mixture is shaped into long, cylindrical kebabs and grilled on skewers.

4. Kofta Kebab

Kofta kebabs are made from ground meat, typically lamb or beef, mixed with spices, herbs, onions, and sometimes breadcrumbs. The mixture is shaped into small balls or elongated patties, skewered, and grilled.

5. Chapli Kebab

Hailing from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan, chapli kebabs are made from ground meat (often beef or lamb) mixed with a combination of spices, onions, tomatoes, and sometimes eggs. The kebabs are flattened into round patties and shallow-fried.

6. Galouti Kebab

Originating from the Awadhi cuisine of Lucknow in India, galouti kebabs are known for their tenderness and delicate texture. They are made from minced meat, usually, lamb, mixed with a blend of spices, including papaya, to tenderize the meat. The kebabs are traditionally cooked on a griddle.

These are just a few examples of the many types of kebabs found worldwide. Each region may have its own unique variations and flavours, making kebabs a versatile and delicious culinary delight.

