New Delhi [India], January 17: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) - a leading global automaker in the two and three-wheeler segment - is showcasing a range of future mobility concepts at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. These include (1) the world's first CNG scooter - TVS Jupiter CNG, (2) India's first android auto powered electric scooter - TVS X (3) made in India electric bicycles, designed as 'light-electric vehicles' and (4) electric three-wheeler for public transport. The company has also unveiled future concepts of its existing vehicles and is displaying a range of safety gear, accessory and custom motorcycles including a TVS Ronin that commemorates the Rann Utsav 2025.

Speaking at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company, said, "We are excited to showcase concepts that have the potential to deliver impactful solutions and set new standards in personal and commercial mobility. All these made and designed in India, made for the world concepts, are a testimony to India's innovation and engineering prowess, our progress towards Viksit Bharat. At TVS Motor, we are committed to designing and making in India, for the world. Our exports already exceed USD 1 billion and account for 30% of our volumes. We are poised to take this further. Our vision is to transform the quality of life of our customers and redefine the future of mobility through design, engineering, technology and quality."

Future concepts of existing TVSM vehicles showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025:

Unveiling the Future of Electric Mobility: To commemorate the milestone of 500,000 global customers choosing TVS iQube as India's preferred family EV, the company has showcased three innovative future concepts from its existing electric vehicle lineup. These concepts are pioneering electric mobility solutions that redefine convenience, sustainability, and performance.

* TVS Vision iQUBE Concept: The TVS Vision iQUBE reimagines the iconic iQUBE as a modern luxury scooter designed for the future of urban commuting. With its sleek, geometric proportions, HUD projection, floating HMI, and voice-command interaction, the TVS Vision iQUBE defines ride experiences in the future ecosystem. Adjustable suspension, personalized seat height, and secure storage make it a perfect combination of comfort, style, and functionality.

* TVS iQube ST 2025 Concept: Unveiled as a future-ready connected electric scooter, the TVS iQube ST 2025 concept takes inspiration from the Northern Lights and sets a new benchmark in smart mobility. It features a customizable touchscreen, geo-fencing, navigation, and a host of rider-centric technologies. With enhanced range, improved practicality, and premium aesthetics, it cements TVS Motor's leadership in sustainable urban mobility. This innovation stands for technological capability prowess, greatly upgrading the Urban Commute landscape in India seamlessly.

* TVS X NFE (Nacht Fury Edition) Concept: The Next-Gen TVS X NFE is bestowed with carbon fiber construction for an unrivaled power-to-weight ratio that delivers enhanced performance and an exciting ride experience with gas charged suspension. Its aerodynamic winglets & onboard drone bring futuristic mobility solutions to life through enhance navigation and safety reconnaissance.

TVS X represents cutting-edge, sleek, and aerodynamic design, aptly described as the "Thrillectric" machine that embodies artful engineering. Marking a milestone in the Indian two-wheeler industry, TVS X will also be the first electric two-wheeler to feature Android Auto integration in partnership with Google.

* TVS RTSx: Breaking into the Supermoto category, the TVS RTSx delivers unmatched performance with razor-sharp handling for both urban streets and rugged terrain. This Supermoto is built to rule both asphalt and gravel with explosive power and agility to create a perfect symphony of speed and precision Powered by the all-new liquid-cooled "TVS RT-XD4 300" engine, it generates 35PS at 9,000 rpm and 28.5Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, offering speed, agility, and precision in perfect harmony.

Future Mobility Concepts showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025:

* TVS Concept EB1 - Electric Bicycle: Aimed at transforming urban mobility, the TVS Concept EB1 marks the company's entry into a new mobility space. It is a "Made in India" product, conceived with a perspective of global design and technology, through which TVS is aiming to redefine the industry. TVS Concept EB1 will be the first product globally to adopt sustainable rare-earth magnet free hub motor, and the first in India to have a secure app-controlled integrated lock. A fully connected electric bicycle with features like adjustable ergonomics, integrated display & telematics, adjustable front suspension and removable integrated battery make it an exciting choice for commuting, leisure and spirited rides.

* TVS Jupiter CNG - Concept: The world's first CNG scooter, the TVS Jupiter CNG Concept combines petrol's convenience with the eco-friendliness and affordability of CNG. Riders can instantly switch between fuels, offering flexibility and cost efficiency at less than Rs. 1 per kilometer. Its bi-fuel technology ensures an extended range of 226 kilometers, catering to the needs of modern commuters while significantly reducing emissions.

* Electric three-wheeler: The TVS King Electric plus redefines urban mobility with a range of 125 kilometres per charge, quick charging capabilities, and advanced features like TVS SmartXonnect™. This high-performance electric three-wheeler is powered by a 4 pack NMC battery (9.2 KW) giving flexibility to the customer, It offers real-time navigation & vehicle diagnostics. Its spacious cabin and ergonomic seating enhance comfort and functionality, making it an ideal eco-friendly choice.

* India's first android auto integrated electric scooter - In partnership with Google, Android Auto debuts on the TVS X, marking a first for the Indian two-wheeler industry. This innovation promises a seamless, safer, and smarter riding experience, featuring wireless pairing, real-time navigation, hands-free communication, and infotainment through Google Assistant. By connecting work and leisure together, TVS X redefines mobility for the modern rider.

Norton Motorcycles showcase at Bharat Mobility 2025:

* TVS Motor Company owned British luxury motorcycle maker Norton Motorcycles is showcasing the Norton V4CR - the most powerful cafe racer from the UK. This model combines an artistic design with a strong 185 brake horsepower and features hand-crafted precision with modern engineering. TVS Motor is investing in Norton to design, develop, and produce a range of motorcycles for both local and international markets. It is gearing up for a relaunch with an exciting new lineup of motorcycles slated for release in 2026.

Accessories, merchandise, customised motorcycles, sustainability

Merchandise & Accessories - TVSM is showcasing a wide range of merchandise and accessories. The TVS Racing lineup includes helmets, riding gear, hydration backpacks, bluetooth intercoms, and lifestyle products like t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, and leather jackets. The TVS Racing X Alpinestars collaboration offers exclusive riding gear and lifestyle apparel. Also on display are Hedon helmets, Norton merchandise (t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies), and live demonstrations of bluetooth intercom devices. Completing the showcase are two fully accessorized motorcycles, TVS Ronin and TVS Apache RTR 310, highlighting premium accessory options.

Custom Motorcycles - Celebrating artistry and innovation, the 'Rann Utsav' edition custom motorcycle on the TVS Ronin, showcases the vibrant culture of the Rann of Kutch. It beautifully incorporates Rabari and Ahir Embroidery into its design. This masterpiece highlights the seamless blend of cultural heritage and cutting-edge design. Additionally, three extraordinary custom creations based on the TVS Apache RTR 310 and TVS Ronin, crafted in collaboration with Smoked Garage (Indonesia) and the TVS Motor Factory Team (India), were showcased.

Sustainability being a core part of its business practices, TVSM is showcasing its community, sustainability and practices, underscoring the company's commitment to being a safe, sustainable & responsible organisation.

TVS Racing: With a track-to-road philosophy, TVS Racing continues to push boundaries in motorsport since 1982. As the first Indian OEM to introduce EV and Women's Racing, and to participate in the Dakar Rally, TVS Racing leads innovation and nurtures talent globally. The showcased bikes include the TVS Apache RTE (Electric OMC bike), TVS Asia One Make Championship RR 310, and TVS Racing 450R Dakar edition, setting new benchmarks in performance and endurance.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

