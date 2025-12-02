NewsVoir

Goa [India], December 2: TWH Hospitality, a leading hospitality brand, today announced its plans to expand its footprint in the F&B segment with an investment of over Rs. 30 crores. The Goa-based company aims to open 8 new outlets in 3 new cities by 2028, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

Also Read | TWICE and Stray Kids' Agency JYP Entertainment To Enter Indian Market After BTS' HYBE and G-Dragon's Galaxy Corporation? Here’s What We Know.

Currently, TWH Hospitality operates The Boho Cafe in Anjuna under its TWH cafe segment and The Boho Beach Resort in Morjim under its TWH Hotels division, both in Goa. The brand is now looking to aggressively expand its presence through franchise model and tie-ups with established brands under FOCO and FOFO models.

"We are excited to take our brand to new heights with this expansion plan," said a spokesperson for TWH Hospitality. "Our goal is to offer unique dining experiences and accommodations to our customers, and we believe this investment will help us achieve that."

Also Read | Rewa Shocker: Jobless Man Strangles Wife to Death Over PUBG Addiction in Madhya Pradesh.

The company has already identified 2 new locations in Goa and Tricity (Chandigarh) for its upcoming outlets and is in talks with international brands to bring them to India. TWH Hospitality is also exploring mall tie-ups in multiple cities to further expand its reach.

This expansion is expected to create new opportunities for hospitality professionals and entrepreneurs looking to join the TWH Hospitality family.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)