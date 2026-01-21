Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21: Moradabad is set to host Udeesha 2026, The Moradabad Literature Festival, a five-day celebration of literature, art, music, and cultural dialogue from January 22 to January 26, 2026. Conceived as a national-level cultural platform rooted in regional expression, Udeesha aims to place Moradabad firmly on India's literary and cultural map.

The festival will be held across key venues in the city, including Dushyant Manch, Ramganga Lawns, and the Jaun Elia Zone. Udeesha 2026 has been designed as an inclusive public forum that brings together writers, poets, artists, journalists, performers, students, and readers. Its programme spans literary conversations, poetry readings, Dastangoi, theatre, folk and classical music performances, Bhojpuri cultural sessions, and interactive workshops, reflecting the many ways literature and culture intersect with everyday life.

The inaugural evening on January 22 will feature performances by acclaimed actor Ashutosh Rana and renowned singer Sukhwinder Singh. Over the following days, the festival will host a distinguished line-up of speakers and performers from across the country. Confirmed participants include celebrated poet Wasim Barelvi, singer and actor Manoj Tiwari, poet and lyricist Alok Srivastava, senior journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, bestselling author Chetan Bhagat, food historian Pushpesh Pant, poet Gauhar Raza, writer and screenwriter Akshat Gupta, folk artist and television personality Ila Arun, and poet and academic Kumar Vishwas, among others.

A major highlight of Udeesha 2026 will be its Grand Mushaira and Poetry Conference, which will bring together classical and contemporary poetic voices. Poetry, long central to the cultural fabric of the region, occupies a core place in the festival's vision, underscoring its continued relevance in public discourse.

Udeesha 2026 has been conceptualised with a clear objective of taking literature and cultural conversations beyond metropolitan centres. By hosting a festival of this scale in Moradabad, the organisers seek to challenge the notion that serious literary engagement is confined to large cities. The festival places regional voices alongside nationally recognised figures, encouraging dialogue, exchange, and shared cultural ownership.

Most sessions at Udeesha 2026 will be free and open to the public, reinforcing its commitment to accessibility and community participation. Students, emerging writers, artists, and local residents are encouraged to attend and engage directly with speakers and performers.

With its focus on inclusivity, dialogue, and cultural depth, Udeesha 2026 represents an important step toward decentralising India's literary landscape. The festival aspires to become a recurring platform that nurtures ideas, celebrates creativity, and strengthens Moradabad's cultural identity on a national stage.

