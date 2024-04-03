NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 3: Unacademy proudly announces the launch of Unacademy Aarambh 2024, the biggest event of the year for IIT JEE and NEET UG aspirants. This flagship event is poised to ignite inspiration and motivation among lakhs of aspiring learners nationwide.

In its unwavering commitment to empowering learners and nurturing hope for their futures, Unacademy will do 4 big reveals that will change the course of their preparation. These initiatives are meticulously crafted to enhance accessibility to our educational products for learners from diverse backgrounds.

The event will witness the participation of more than 750 learners in person, and over a lakh online viewers from various corners of the country. In addition to celebrating the academic accomplishments of our top achievers, we are privileged to have the presence of distinguished personalities like Kartik Aaryan, popular Bollywood celebrity, Karan Johar, acclaimed filmmaker Anupam Mittal, visionary business leader; and Sania Mirza, tennis icon. They will join us in felicitating the academic achievers and sharing their invaluable insights to inspire us all.

Event Details:

* Date: 7th April* Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm* Location: JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire, Bangalore

We eagerly anticipate the presence of every JEE and NEET Learner at Unacademy Aarambh 2024. This event presents a unique opportunity to gain motivation, and guidance from toppers and several inspiring famous personalities. We encourage all aspirants to join this event through the following link: YouTube Livestream Link.

Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is India's largest learning platform with a growing network of 60,000+ registered Educators and over 62 million Learners. With education being imparted in 14 Indian languages to learners across 10,000 cities, Unacademy is changing the way India learns. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel and CodeChef.

