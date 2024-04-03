New Delhi, April 3: 2024 Pulsar N250 is the upcoming bike from Bajaj Auto that has been expected to launch soon in India. However, it was reported that the all-new Pulsar N250 would be launched on April 10, 2024. According to reports, the Pulsar N250 2024 model details are leaked ahead of the official launch. The new Pulsar bike from Bajaj Auto is expected to launch with notable upgrades, which are said to make it more premium.

According to a report by News18, Bajaj Pulsar N250 new model 2024 was spied testing in India, revealing its details ahead of the launch. The report said that the key upgrades might make it more premium in the market. It said the bike might also have "cosmetic changes" as per the leaked details. Gudi Padwa 2024 Bike Offers: From Suzuki Gixxer SF250 to Honda SP 160 and Vida V1 Pro, List of Bikes and EV Available at Discounted Prices.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 New Model 2024: What To Expect?

The new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 will reportedly launch with a traction control system that might attract customers and improve the bike in the segment. The report mentioned that the bike may be launched with an edgy front fascia and signature style. Further, the new Bajaj Pulsar N250 model is expected to have an improved digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and a split seating arrangement.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 2024 model is said to feature a 249cc single-cylinder engine. The report mentioned that the engine might be launched with air and oil-cooled technology. The Pulsar N250 engine would reportedly generate a maximum of 24.1bhp power at 8,750rpm and 21.5Nm torque at 6,500rpm. The engine might be mated with a five-speed gearbox. The bike is expected to sport front upside-down forks and disc petal-type brakes on both sides. 'My Scooter is Updating' Ather Electric Scooter Update In Morning Gets This Man Late For Office, Shares Video of 'Such a New Problem'.

Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price in India

The price of the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N250 New Model 2024 is expected to be Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), according to the report. It also highlighted that the price of the 2024 Pulsar N250 could be Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 higher. The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 is said to be launched next week when the company may unveil the actual price and specifications.

