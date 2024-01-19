Davos [Switzerland], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, representing India at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, took to social media platform X to share insights from his significant engagements with global leaders and experts.

In a post on X, Minister Puri shared a moment with Professor Stuart Russell, an artificial Intelligence expert from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Lauren Woodman, CEO of DataKind.

He posted, "With Artificial Intelligence expert, Prof Stuart Russell of @UCLA & Ms Lauren Woodman, CEO @DataKind , along with Vice Chairperson of @IndiaToday Group, Ms Kalli Purie in #Davos #Davos2024 @wef @PetroleumMin @PIB_India @MIB_India @indiandiplomats @MEAIndia"

The trio, along with Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson of India Today Group, discussed pivotal advancements and strategies related to Artificial Intelligence. The meeting exemplified India's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and leveraging AI for transformative growth.

In another update on X, Minister Puri highlighted his fruitful discussions with William Lin, Executive Vice President of Regions, Corporates and Solutions at BP plc. The talks cantered around India's role as a burgeoning market and a priority for the global energy major.

Minister Puri posted, "Held fruitful discussions with Mr William Lin, EVP, Regions, Corporates & Solutions at @bp_plc during which we discussed how India as a burgeoning market is a priority for the global energy major & the plethora of options that India offers of for bp in E&P where they are planning to increase gas production, low carbon segment as the company brings its impeccable expertise across biofuels, hydrogen & CCUS #Davos2024 #Davos @wef @PetroleumMin @PIB_India @MIB_India @MEAIndia @HCI_London @indiandiplomats"

The parties explored various opportunities in exploration and production (E&P), emphasising BP's plans to increase gas production in India.

The discussions delved into the diverse options available for BP in India, particularly in the low-carbon segment.

Minister Puri underscored India's commitment to sustainable energy practices, showcasing the country's interest in areas like biofuels, hydrogen, and Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS).

The post highlighted BP's expertise in these areas and the potential for collaboration to drive India's energy transition. Minister Puri positioned India as an attractive market for BP, aligning with the nation's energy goals and emphasising the mutual benefits of such partnerships.

These interactions at Davos 2024 underscore India's proactive engagement on the global stage, fostering partnerships, and leveraging expertise for sustainable development.

The discussions reflect India's commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies and collaborating with global leaders for a resilient and sustainable future. (ANI)

