New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The MSME Investor, Export and Innovation Summit 2nd edition presented by Open Coconut and Green Laxmi, was recently held at the Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi. The event was an exhibition, b2b meetings, conference and award show.

Time2Leap awards were announced at this summit, especially for the sectors of Investors, Export and Innovation. The Chief Guest at the event was Union Minister - Min of MSME, Govt. of India, Narayan Rane. Accompanying him was the Guest of Honour, Min. of State, Govt. of India, Bhanu Pratap Singh along with other dignitaries, business leaders, entrepreneurs and start up professionals especially from the export and innovation sectors.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Now Available on Sale in India; Check Offers, Prices & Other Details.

The show was sponsored by Platinum Partners - LA Esfera, Kleen Tek

Gold Partners - Tally Solutions, Shiprocket, Cred Avenue, Shycocan, AllCargo/Gati KWE and CrediWatch

Also Read | Delhi: 6 Severely Injured After DTC Bus Rams Into Shops in Jangpura.

Exhibitor Partners - Chan Capital, HROne, GreyHR, JJ Fintax and Likemind Nilgirigis

The Chief Guest was welcomed and introduced by the sponsors Reema Shah - Co-founder LA Esfera, Jay Ajmera - Founder Green Laxmi and Open Coconut, Monika Yadav - CEO Kleen Tek Solutions and Nitika Shahi - Founder and Marketing, Creative Director Summentor Pro Sales and Marketing Consultants, Key Note address was delivered by Minister of State - Bhanu Pratap Singh congratulating the success of the event and awards and Union Minister was seen addressing the show and motivated the investors and exhibitors to move towards the Atma Nirbhar vision of the Prime Minister - Narendra Modi Ji.

Narayan Rane - Union Minister MSME, was also seen promoting innovation and export opportunities and congratulated Nitika Shahi and the firm for opening doors to opportunities that highlighted the importance through this successful event and endeavour.

The Time2Leap Award Winners 2020-21 were announced and were felicitated at the hands of the Min of MSME, Govt. of India, Narayan Rane and Minister of State MSME -Bhanu Pratap Singh. The summit was abuzz with guests and invitees who showed keen interest in innovation showcases their present practices and stall visits.

Speaking at the occasion Nitika Shashi, Founder and Creative Marketing Director - Summentor Pro said, "We are extremely happy to have organized the 2nd edition MSME - Investor, Export and Innovation Summit 2nd Edition and Time2Leap Awards, of and who better to come and do the honours then the Hon. Minister himself. The support of private organisations is a must inclusion and Govt of India today is in support of the same, it reassures us that we are doing something right and are being encouraged by the Govt. of India itself to carry out such activities. All our Awardees are exceptionally talented and have been chosen after a poll and a voting procedure by our jury members."

The List of Awardees for the Time2Leap 2020-21 are as under:

-Lt. Cdr CV Prakash awarded as Lifetime Achievement Award - Hydroponicsa and Soilless Horticulture.

-Alexis Systems India Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Best Bio-Mass Bio-Fuel Product of the year.

-Ammara Craft Maestras Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Best Online Retail Start-up Brand of the year.

-Aryavarta Organics Pvt. Ltd. "INDUZ" awarded as Organic Stat-up Brrand of the year.

-CricKingdom India Private Limited awarded as Best Cricket Sports Academy of the year.

-East-West Seed India awarded as Emerging Brand of the Year - Agro.

-Effectual Knowledge Services Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Best Intellectual Property Company of the Year - North Zone.

-E-Waste Recyclers India awarded as Best E-Waste Company of the Year.

-Frontier Electrocomponents and Systems Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Best Research and Development Company of the Year - Electrocomponents and Systems of the Year.

-Aditya Singh awarded as Best COO of the Year - Fuel Buddy.

-Flippysustainables (Brand TM under Gelmo Private Limited) awarded as Best Upcoming Sustainable Brand Of the Year.

-JJ Fintax Solutions Pvt Ltd awarded as Best Fintech Solution Company of the Year.

-Kanak Bakers awarded as Emerging Brand of the Year - Food and Food Related Products.

-Kids Interior awarded as Best Retail Start-up of the Year.

-MABEC awarded as Best Lean Manufacturing Consultant Brand of the Year

-Matrix Comsec awarded as Best Research and Development Company of the Year - Facial Recognition Device.

-Presidency University awarded as Best Faculty of the Year

-Pro-Consulting Solutions awarded as Best Consulting Company of the Year.

-Provigil Surveillance Limited awarded as Best Safety and Survillience Firm of the Year.

-PTS Consulting Services awarded as Best IT Company of the Year.

-Radico Organic Hair Colours awarded as Best Organic Beauty Product of the Year

-Rajguru Electronics (I) Pvt Ltd awarded as Best IOT Services Brand of the Year.

-Aparna Challu awarded as Women Achievers Award

-Sharda University Yunus Social Business Centre awarded as Best Quality Education Brand of the Year.

-Shrivastava Law Associates awarded as Best Senior Advocate of the Year - Ravindra Shrivastava.

-Kaliswari Feed Division awarded as Best Agribusiness Company of the Year.

-Stacus Solutions awarded as Best Socio-Environmental Enterprise of the Year - Packaging Solutions.

-V S Kukreja And Associates Pvt. Ltd. awarded as Best MEP Consultant of the Year - North Zone.

Now, The MSME Investor, Export and Innovation Summit 2nd Edition, the agenda aims to cover all challenges and opportunities for MSME and Startup's looking to reach national and global strategic partnerships for mutual benefit. Summentor Pro Sales and Marketing Consultants organizes over 15+ market-leading B2B events every year. They create the atmosphere which allows business to flourish. They serve the personal connections and knowledge of the communities, their capability to attract the right people and their technique at curating the physical space and building memorable and innovative experiences that bring hundreds of like-minded people together.

For further details please connect with us on info@summentorpro.com.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)