Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) is all set to host the 10th edition of the International Indian Material Recycling Conference #10thIMRC2023 from 2 - 4 February 2023 in Grand Hyatt Kochi, Bolgatty, Kerala. The biggest-ever meet of global recyclers will see 1800+ Delegates, including 450 Foreign Delegates. The conclave will create a deeper insight into the need for a "Recycling Policy Framework to set up Circular Economy Park" which will create a conducive ecosystem and address climate change.

Such policy framework will certainly maximize the rate of recycling, protect natural resources, minimize environmental pollution, create more employment opportunities for women in the weaker section and will help achieve the sustainable development goal of India's commitment of carbon neutrality by 2070.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways will grace the 10th IMRC as the Chief Guest, Jyotiraditya Scindia Minister Ministry of Steel, Parameswaran Iyer, CEO NITI Aayog, Ruchika Chaudhary Govil, Additional Secretary Ministry of Steel, Dr Satyendra Kumar, Director, MoEF&CC, Vedprakash Mishra, Director - MOEF&CC, Anand Kumar, Director, CPCB and other officials from BIS would be the eminent speakers at the conference.

The conference focuses on various aspects of Materials in India & International Markets like Ferrous, Non-Ferrous, Circular Economy, Plastic, E-Waste, Tyre Recycling, Battery Recycling will provide comprehensive industry-driven information on Material Recycling in the World.

Sanjay Mehta, President, MRAI shared, "There have been several wake-up calls for India and the government to mainstream climate concerns and to cut down carbon emission across all levels of decision making. As being the world's second-largest steel producer, India needs to become a responsible steel producer and therefore, we anticipate incremental usage of scrap in the coming years. Primary steel industry accounts for around 8 per cent of total carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions on a yearly basis, while it accounts for 12 per cent of all CO2 emissions in India."

The 3-day event will see multiple Panel Discussions like Plastic Recycling EPR Policy & BIS Standards, Policy Framework & Technological Advancement in Tyre Recycling, E-Waste Management Rules 2022 & Circular Economy in E-waste Recycling, Session on Battery Waste Management Rules 2022, Vision 2030: Secondary Steel Sector Prospects & Challenges, Global Scrap Trade: A Victim of Policies?, Non-Ferrous Industry: Challenges & Opportunities, Circular Economy Park Policy - Investments & Opportunities etc.

"MRAI also urges the government to enhance the usage of secondary steel in government infrastructure projects, announce circular economy recycling parks and its appropriate policies for their implementation which will gain importance in 2023. From sustainable development and climate change mitigation considerations, it is important that recycling is given clear focus and strong impetus in the industry sector," Mehta further added.

Ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, the Material Recycling Association of India, also highlighted their wish list to the government, calling for the removal of basic custom import duties and taxes along with policy measures to boost the growth of the industry.

The global metal recycling market size reached USD 219.8 Billion in 2021. The global market is slated to reach USD 302.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.46 per cent during 2021-2027. A considerable rise in the use of metals in the manufacturing of trucks, cars, ships, airplanes, railways, consumer electronics, and domestic items represents one of the major factors driving the demand for metal recycling across the globe.

Going by this year's trends, the next 12 months may see EV sales crossing 100,000 every month, but battery recycling remains a bigger challenge. A recent study highlighted the fact that most of Indian villages do not have any waste management infrastructure which is a potential market for the recycling sector in the years to come. MRAI's 10th IMRC thus provides an opportunity to learn and understand the recycling market and act on the challenges and opportunities coming up in the future.

"At the onset of IMRC 2023, MRAI had also launched India's 1st ever #RemadeInIndia Campaign inviting innovative ideas from Students, Innovators and Tech Start-ups for creating #remadeinindia products that shall meet the best-in-class quality standards and become a global TM for the recycling industry," added Amar Singh, Secretary General, MRAI.

The conference will be attended by eminent international industry leaders, Govt. of India Officials from the Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, NITI AAYOG, Ministry of Electronics, Information & Technology, Ministry of Shipping, Bureau of Indian Standards and more.

MRAI is a National Association of India, representing the interest of the recycling industry with over 1200 members, including most Regional Trade/Product Associations, indirectly employing 25 lakh people, spanning recycling and recyclable commodities including Metals (both Ferrous & Non-Ferrous), Plastic, Paper, E-waste, Tyre & Rubber, Textile, Glass, Automobile, Construction & Demolition Waste, and Water.

For more information, please visit mrai.org.in.

