New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to the US, participated in the Investors Round Table organized in collaboration with the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and Indiaspora.

The event was attended by venture capitalists and entrepreneurs from a wide spectrum of industries in the US, including from the domains of energy, manufacturing, logistics, technology, among others.

In an interactive session held in San Francisco as part of the first leg of the tour in the US, the Minister held wide-ranging discussions with the participants and highlighted the various steps taken by the government of India to improve the ease of doing business.

"...highlighted how the country offers promising opportunities for investors, thanks to the unique combination of our demographic dividend, manufacturing capabilities & conducive business environment," Goyal posted on X, contending India is an attractive investment destination for the world.

During the US visit till November 16, the Commerce and Industry Minister will participate in the third in-person IPEF Ministerial meeting and the engagements of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). India has been invited to the 30th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting 2023 as a 'Guest Economy'.

He will also interact with eminent business persons, US officials and industry leaders during the visit to fortify the partnership between the two nations and strengthen trade and economic ties.

Piyush Goyal arrived in San Francisco on November 13. Kicking off the official tour, the Commerce and Industry Minister visited the Tesla Factory Unit in Fremont and interacted with the senior executives of the Tesla group.

Later in the day, Goyal held bilateral meetings with Ambassador Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative.

The Union Commerce Minister held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Trade, Republic of Korea, Dukgeun Ahn:

Piyush Goyal also held another bilateral meeting with the Minister of Trade and Industry, Singapore, Gan Kim Yong:

During these ministerial meetings, Piyush Goyal discussed potential collaboration under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), ways and means of further enhancing bilateral trade and commerce linkages, matters related to WTO, and other issues of mutual interest.

During the interaction with his Singaporean and South Korean counterparts, Goyal suggested an expedited conclusion of the review of AITIGA and CEPA respectively. (ANI)

