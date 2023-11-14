In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), the air is filled with tension and revelation. Armaan and Ruhi find themselves entangled in a web of emotions as Armaan contemplates confessing his feelings while facing unexpected obstacles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai November 9, 2023 Written Update: Armaan Falls in Love With Ruhi After He Saves Her From Accident!

Armaan's attempt to connect with Ruhi over the phone fails as Abhira's voice comes through the phone, leaving Armaan stunned. Abhira, who answers Ruhi’s call, tells him that it could be due to a connection issue which pisses him off. Determined, he decides to reveal the truth and express his emotions the next day, setting the stage for impending revelations.

Meanwhile, Akshara scolds Abhira for coming home drunk. She explains that she didn't drink at it was due to rum spilled over Manish's chocolate. A tipsy encounter between Manish and Abhira adds a new twist to the unfolding drama. As Abhira shares her feelings of envy for Manish's seemingly perfect family, Akshara's hidden past inches closer to exposure.

The episode takes an intense turn when Akshara's two-decade-old secret becomes a subject of discussion. Ruhi, overwhelmed with emotions. blames Akshara for losing both Aarohi and Abhimanyu. Manish also expresses never seeing her face ever. AKshara overhears their conversation and feels that the decision she made to leave Goenka house 22 years ago was right and she should never return to their lives.

