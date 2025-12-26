New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Minister Pralhad Joshi released a new Indian Standard for incense sticks to make them safer for people to use at home.

This new rule, "IS 19412:2025 - Incense Sticks (Agarbatti)", was created by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It aims to improve the quality of products and protect the health of families who use these sticks every day. The Minister shared this news during the National Consumer Day 2025 event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday.

The new standard stops companies from using certain harmful chemicals in incense sticks. These chemicals include insect killers like alethrin and permethrin, which can hurt indoor air quality and the environment. Many of these substances are already banned in other countries because they are not safe for humans or nature. By removing these ingredients, the government ensures that the air inside houses stays cleaner when people burn agarbattis for prayers or relaxation.

The new rules divide incense sticks into three types: machine-made, handmade, and traditional masala agarbattis. The standard sets clear requirements for the materials used, how well they burn, and how the fragrance performs. This helps makers create products that are of the same high quality every time. Products that follow these rules can now use the BIS Standard Mark. This mark helps shoppers know they are buying a safe product they can trust.

"Experts from institutions such as CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), the Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), Kannauj, and the All India Agarbatti Manufacturers Association contributed to its formulation," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a release.

India is the world's largest producer and exporter of agarbattis, with the industry estimated at around Rs 8,000 crore annually and exports of about Rs 1,200 crore to more than 150 countries. Incense sticks are also very important in Indian culture and are used in almost every home and place of worship. Making these sticks provides jobs for many people, especially women in rural areas.

With rising global interest in yoga, meditation, aromatherapy and holistic well-being, demand for incense products has increased significantly in both domestic and international markets. (ANI)

