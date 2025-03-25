Universal Ai's University's winning team of ' Global Online Hackathon' in AI / ML organized by Live AI and sponsored by Google hosted at Harvard and Duke.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25: Continuing with its innovative strides in Ai-led education, Universal Ai University - India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) University - has marked yet another milestone globally by winning a title in a prestigious international 'Global Online Hackathon' in the area of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI / ML) organized by Live AI and sponsored by Google that was hosted at Harvard and Duke.

Three students of Universal Ai University's School of AI and Future Technologies that runs an industry-oriented B. Tech. Programme in association with a technology giant LTIMindtree, were rewarded cash prize for their excellence in AI/ML projects they presented in an international 'Global Online Hackathon' hosted Live AI and sponsored by Google at Harvard and Duke University; respectively. Under an expert guidance of the AI/ML faculty at the School of AI and Future Technologies of Universal Ai University, eight students competed with international students from MIT, Harvard and Duke Universities by presenting AI/ML solutions for given complex problems through their projects. The global judging panel reviewed the projects for two weeks. These selected students received appreciation from international juries for their research work.

Commemorating the University's success on a global arena, Dr Simon Mak, Founding Vice Chancellor of Universal Ai University, an MIT - alumni and a Silicon Valley strategist who became the first foreign national to hold a top post in any Indian University said, "It is a proud moment for us and our students for this elevation in such a prestigious global competition, especially since all three teams were made of fresher students. A global experience is a hallmark at UAi and this global event is one of many that we will bring to all our students throughout the University."

Stellar Performance in Placements of the Batch of 2024:

Universal Ai University has also achieved excellent placement results for the post-graduation batch of 2024, with the highest package of INR 25.06 Lacs per annum in USA and INR 13.03 Lacs per annum. Universal Ai University attracted 232 companies to participate in campus recruitment for final placement and the summer internship process. The average increase in salary was 210% with the highest increase being 320%. The highest Internship Stipend was Rs 28,000 per month.

For its flagship batch, the average salary for the flagship batch was INR 13.03 Lacs. The median salary for the flagship batch was INR 10.00 Lacs. The overall average for all cohorts across all programs was INR 8.36 Lacs. Universal Ai University provided 935 interview opportunities to its students.

Coca Cola, Nestle, Asian Paints, Emami, Deloitte, Tata Group, Godrej Group, Reliance Group, Adani Group, ITC, Schindler, Decathlon, AMUL, H&R Johnson, Larsen & Toubro, Writer Corporation, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Galaxy Surfacants, JM Financial, Tech Mahindra, Property Pistol, First Source Solutions, etc. are some of the marquee companies that recruited UAi students.

A Hub for Ai-Embedded Education for Global Careers:

Becoming a hub for Ai-embedded education since its inception, Universal Ai University currently houses over 928 students enrolled for various future-proof programmes across its School of AI & Future Technologies, School of Design, School of Music, Sound & Cinematics, School of Management and School of Social, Liberal Arts and Behavioural Sciences at its green campus in Karjat near Mumbai.

Introducing a future-proof career, Universal Ai University partnered with a technology major LTIMindtree for commencing India's first industry- oriented B. Tech. programme in AI & ML and Data Science while it pioneered India's first state-of-the-art AI - enabled Sound and Music School in alliance with SoundIdeaz to start a B. Tech. curriculum in Sound Engineering. For a global-level Designing programme, it has partnered with a France - based Rubika School of Design. It has also founded 'Univitt Ai Technologies', a joint initiative with Vitti Foundation, for research and development capabilities in the study and academics of Ai. The University is backed by 60 Global CEOs and provides a strong infrastructure with Hi-Tech Quantum Computing, AR, VR, MR, IoT Labs and Thomson Reuters Global Trading Room for extending an immersive on-campus learning experience to the students.

