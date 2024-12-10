NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: Universal Sompo announced its collaboration with Child Rights and You (CRY) to foster educational opportunities for children in marginalized communities in Andhra Pradesh. The partnership comes on the eve of inauguration of Universal Sompo's new corporate office in Mumbai. The initiative aims to address barriers to education and equip students with the tools needed to pursue professional courses and brighter futures. This program will directly benefit 114 students and 82 families, empowering communities by facilitating access to professional courses and better career opportunities.

The collaboration will initiate an educational project aimed at establishing Remedial Tuition Centres specifically for 10th and 12th-grade students. The project aims to prepare students for their board examinations over a three-month period (Jan to March 2025), ensuring that all enrolled 10th and 12th graders successfully appear for these critical assessments. The initiative seeks to improve learning outcomes, particularly in challenging subjects like Mathematics and Science, guide students toward professional and science-based education streams. Additionally, the initiative includes career counselling to assist students in making informed decisions about pursuing science and mathematics streams in intermediate education, as well as engineering or medical courses in tertiary education.

Sharad Mathur, MD & CEO, Universal Sompo, remarked, "Our collaboration with CRY represents our commitment to empowering communities and fostering sustainable development. Education is the cornerstone of progress, and through this initiative we aim to help children achieve academic excellence and unlock their potential for a brighter future. As the appointed insurer for the state of Andhra Pradesh, Universal Sompo continues to contribute to regional development, aligning its efforts with its mission to create meaningful social impact."

Kreeanne Rabadi, Regional Director, CRY - West states, "We are honoured to be associated with Universal Sompo in our mission to empower children through education. For four decades now, CRY has been instrumental in changing lives of lakhs of children across the country. We hope this collaboration empowers more young children in a positive way."

Universal Sompo is a JV of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank, Dabur Investments, and a global insurer, SOMPO. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and has 185 offices countrywide with representation through its digitally enabled employees across over 300 locations. It has a strong distribution network of Agents, Point of Salespersons, Bank Branches, Automobile Dealers, Brokers, Common Service Centres, and Digital Platforms/ e-Commerce players. The company offers 234 IRDAI-approved products, and 1494 Add-on covers, ranging from Motor, Accident & Health, Home for Individuals, Shopkeepers Packages, Crop and other non-life packages for SMEs, Fire, Marine, Engineering, Employee Benefits, Project Insurance, Liability, and other special products for Corporates. Microinsurance covers the Rural segment.

For more information, please visit us at www.universalsompo.com

CRY - Child Rights and You is an Indian NGO that believes in every child's right to a childhood -to live, learn, grow and play. For over 4 decades, CRY and its 850 initiatives have worked with parents and communities to ensure Lasting Change in the lives of more than 3,000,000 underprivileged children, across 20 states in India.

For more information, please visit us at www.cry.org.

