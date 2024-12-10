South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Following Australia and Zimbabwe, Pakistan now takes on South Africa in the three-match T20I series. The Green Shirts lost to Australia 3-0 but then defeated Zimbabwe 2-1. Players like Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi were not part of the Zimbabwe series but now return to the squad against the Proteas. Meanwhile for SA vs PAK free live streaming and live telecast details you can scroll down. SA vs PAK 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in South Africa vs Pakistan T20I, ODI and Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

While Rizwan returns to lead Pakistan, Heinrich Klaasen will take charge of South Africa for this series. Both sides are looking to rebuild after the recent T20 World Cup 2024. While South Africa had a good tournament as they finished runners-up, Pakistan had a disaster after being knocked out in the first round. Check out South Africa vs Pakistan live streaming and viewing options below.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 1st T20 takes place at the Kingsmead in Durban. The action in SA vs PAK 1st T20 2024 will begin from 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) onwards.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 live telecast is available on Sports18 TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 viewing option online, read below. PAK vs SA 2024-25: Babar Azam Returns to Test and T20I Sides, Shaheen Afridi Rested for Tests As Pakistan Name Squads for South Africa Tour.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024?

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2024 free live streaming online will be available on the JioCinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch SA vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 streaming online absolutely free and will just have to register.

