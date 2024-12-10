New Delhi, December 10: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, introduces a new feature that will allow users to quickly reply to voice messages. The update is expected to enhance communication by making it easier for users to respond quickly to voice messages. The update will help users to easily reply to voice messages, instead of having to swipe or choose a message manually.

The new feature from WhatsApp is said to be directly linked to the original voice message, to enhance the entire interaction process. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that allows users to quickly reply to voice messages, and it is currently available to some beta testers. WhatsApp is now releasing a new update via the Google Play Beta Programme, with version 2.24.26.6. WhatsApp Launches ‘In-App Dialer’ Feature To Allow Users To Make Calls, Send Messages Using App to Unsaved Numbers.

It follows the earlier introduction of a feature that allowed users to quickly reply to instant video messages through WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.14.5 update. A new button has been added next to the voice notes section, which will help users to respond quickly. By clicking on the new button, users can quickly record a message and send it as a voice reply.

Previously, if users wanted to reply directly to a specific voice message, they had to swipe over the message or select it before tapping the reply option to record their response. However, with the new shortcut, all these steps will be done automatically to make it much easier and quicker to respond to voice messages. Users can tap to start recording their replies with a new shortcut button, which will help them keep the conversation flowing smoothly without any interruptions or extra steps. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Lets Users To Share Entire Sticker Packs in iOS; Know How To Share.

The new feature in WhatsApp will remove unnecessary steps to reply to voice messages. It can be helpful for users who often use voice communication and need to respond directly to specific voice notes. The feature is now available for select beta testers and is expected to soon be available for more users.

