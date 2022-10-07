New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The University of Canberra, Australia, officially launched a brand-new, state-of-the-art Advanced Engineering Lab today - the latest initiative in the University's efforts to significantly boost skills training in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) and surrounds.

The new lab in Building 27A will provide students with hands-on, practical ways to engage with new technologies. "This lab will provide an invaluable boost to the University's local pipeline of job-ready graduates for industries in the ACT region," said Professor Janine Deakin, Executive Dean of the University's Faculty of Science and Technology.

"Globally, there is such a need for people with skills in robotics and IoT (Internet of Things) - this new teaching space provides the Faculty of Science and Technology with an incredibly flexible, open space for teaching with technologies such as drones, programmable autonomous devices, and robotic arms."

A customisable lab which can be adapted to many different classes, activities and projects, the Advanced Engineering Lab provides a space in which students can build, experiment with and collaborate on robotics and IoT projects.

Equipped with moveable workstations, projection capabilities for live streamed sessions, and an outdoor deck for ground and air drones, the lab also has a separate dedicated space for Higher Degree by Research students.

"We are extremely excited to be able to offer students a contemporary learning experience, with the very latest technologies on offer," Professor Deakin said.

