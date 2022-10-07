Delnaaz Irani takes her relationship with Beau Percy Karkaria a step ahead by getting engaged to him on her 50th Birthday. Yes, the Television star is soon planning to marry Percy Karkaria. Talking about the same, the actress revealed that Percy surprised her by going down on his knees and proposing to her. Bigg Boss 14 Fame Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia Get Engaged! Actress Flaunts Engagement Ring (View Pic).

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Times (@delhi.times)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2022 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).