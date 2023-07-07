ThePRTree

New Delhi [India], July 7: Asian Footwears, Delhi based homegrown full-stack footwear brand, has recently signed the Indian cricketing legend MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador to elevate and strengthen its position in the footwear market. In addition to MS Dhoni, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is also one of the ambassadors for the brand.

Commenting on the matter, Rajinder Jindal, Chairman & MD, Asian Footwears, said, "We wanted to associate with someone who has a natural fitment with our brand ethos and MS Dhoni seemed the perfect choice. Just like Dhoni, Asian Footwears stands for excellence, reliability, and a relentless pursuit of perfection. Both share a deep-rooted commitment to delivering exceptional performance and winning the hearts of their audience."

He further added, "Dhoni is also known to be dependable, and for most Asian users, we are known to be solid & sturdy who provide excellent comfort, support and durability, under all circumstances."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Former Indian Cricket Captain, said, "I am thrilled to announce my exciting collaboration with Asian Footwears, a brand that embodies the values of excellence and unwavering determination. Through this partnership, I am eager to explore the remarkable range of stylish shoes across various categories that Asian Footwears has to offer. This association allows me to align myself with a brand that resonates with the aspirations of the Indian masses. Together, we aim to inspire individuals to chase their dreams and take confident strides, while Asian Footwears ensures that they make the right choice of footwear, providing comfort and style every step of the way."

Aayush Jindal, CEO, Asian Footwears, said, "The name Mahendra Singh Dhoni creates magic in the hearts of people not only in India but globally. People take him as a mentor and a guide and more importantly a man with substance. He has an immense followership not only as an iconic cricketer but as a simple and down to earth human being. With this association, Asian Footwears aims to connect with its customers on a deeper level, leveraging Dhoni's iconic status and inspiring persona to reinforce the brand's values and elevate its presence in the market. We are extremely proud of having MSD in our team and look forward to play a long innings."

Vikas Hasija, Representative from Midas who are managing the association, said, "We are excited about the collaboration between MS Dhoni and Asian Footwears. I have had the opportunity to closely interact with the young and agile team at Asian. Their passion, dedication, and commitment to crafting exceptional footwear are truly commendable. I firmly believe that the team at Asian Footwears possesses the intrinsic capability to create a lasting impact in the footwear industry, embodying the essence of MS Dhoni sir's values and excellence.

The thirty-year-old brand, Asian, is one of the fastest growing and popular footwear brands in India, catering to all age groups and genders with a diverse portfolio. It has adapted to the need of the hour by fostering continuous innovation with a robust full-stack manufacturing process and stringent quality checks. The announcement follows a recent investment round of INR 225 crores from Motilal Oswal PE and is a key development towards achieving the company's mission to provide high end Made in India products to the global markets.

The brand's latest range of products like Ultracore, Twinspring & Metacushion series have received excellent feedback on their style, design, and performance. Asian Footwears has a pan India presence through more than 10,000 outlets and is available at all leading e-commerce platforms. It plans to aggressively expand its network of exclusive brand showrooms also. Currently Asian has 13 stores live across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, UP and Gujarat.

Asian Group of Industries started its shoe-making journey in 1994 to deliver high quality & affordable range of casual, sports and school shoes to the people of India. From the time of introduction to today, Asian has never stopped working on improving the quality & comfort of its shoes.

Headquartered in New Delhi, Asian Footwear has been fulfilling the demand of Indian Casual and Sports shoe lovers with its trendsetting and Modern shoe designs. It's an ISO 9001-2008 certified company that has been working responsibly towards society & environment and keeping its evolving nature maintained to fulfil the dreams of billions.

To explore Asian's stylish range of products, please visit- www.asianfootwears.com

