Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: The 4th Annual RethinkHR Conclave, held at Novotel Mumbai on March 1st, 2024, brought together industry experts, HR professionals, and thought leaders to explore innovative strategies and trends shaping the future of human resources. The conclave featured a comprehensive agenda covering a wide array of topics, from digital transformation to employee engagement and wellness initiatives. With over 300+ attendees, the event underscored the growing importance of HR excellence in today's fast-paced business environment.

The event commenced with a welcoming speech from Rishi Kapoor, Partner & Business Head at Sapphire Connect, "4th Annual RethinkHR Conclave curated for the people that not only include passive listening but involve every member sitting here to participate, learn, and put down their points which has never been done in the space of business events."

The conclave witnessed a captivating CEO panel discussion moderated by Vishalli Dongrie, Partner and Head - Organization, People, Leadership Transformation, KPMG with industries top executives Anil Salvi, CEO, Real Estate Consultancy Business, Dwello, JM Financial, Dr. Parag R Rindani, CEO of Wockhardt Hospitals Ltd, Dinesh Pissurlenkar, President of Worley Asia, Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe, Khushboo Yadav, CEO, Jio Entertainment Services, Board Member at JioSaavn and Sairam Prasad, CEO, Suzlon Global Services Limited shared valuable insights on the role of HR in driving organizational success and fostering innovation. Sairam Prasad said, "Building a multidimensional cultural setup in an organization with diverse backgrounds and cultures requires the concerted effort of the HR fraternity, every employee, and, primarily, the CEO."

Following the CEO panel, attention turned towards digital transformation, with industry experts delving into the impact of automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics on HR practices. Sonal Jain, Global CHRO, EPL Limited, Nimisha Rana Pathak, CHRO, Alvarez & Marsal India Pvt. Ltd., Kshitiz Sachan, Leadership Coach, Keka, Leena Wakankar, CHRO, ASK Group, Ramakrishna Vyamajala, CHRO, Home First Finance Company joined by Mr. Abhijit Majumdar, Partner, Digital Strategy Consulting Leader, PwC India, as moderator, who emphasized the need for HR professionals to embrace digital tools to stay ahead in today's era of rapid change.

The fireside chat on employee engagement, featuring Nivedita Nanda, Country Director People & Culture, ISS Facility Services India Pvt. Ltd and Poonam Yadav, Group Head Talent Staffing, Aditya Birla Group, highlighted strategies for promoting work-life balance and fostering a culture of trust and transparency within organizations. Moderated by Lata Daswani, Partner, KPMG, the discussion provided valuable insights into enhancing the employee experience.

Moreover, adding to the wellness the conclave addressed the pressing issues of workplace wellness and inclusivity through a panel discussion moderated by Amit Chincholikar, Global CHRO, Yokohama India (Yokohama Off-Highway Tires), where he said, "Culture is like water in an aquarium. Although you cannot see it, it is very important for the life form of an organization. Wellness is equivalent to strategy. When financial wellness is taken care of, other wellness takes care of themselves". HR leaders like Anuja Ghosh, Head HR, SBICAP Ventures Ltd., Rajini Khurana, CPO, U GRO Capital, Mohit Kumar, President HR, Hindalco, Sudhir Patro, Business Head, HCL Healthcare, Atul Mathur, Executive Vice President HR, Aditya Birla Capital, Anupa Naik, Head, Aditya Birla Wellness and Charu Vijayvargiya, Head HR, Big FM shared thoughtful insights on how they created diverse and inclusive environment, as well as addressed the need for employee wellness in the workplace.

Attending the RethinkHR Conclave was an enlightening experience, showcasing the dynamic evolution of human resources. Engaging discussions, innovative strategies, and collaborative networking made it a transformative event. It reinforced the essence of adaptability and forward-thinking in reshaping the future of HR practices says Kshitiz Sachan, Leadership Coach, Keka.

The conclave also featured a masterclass with certification on leveraging the use of data analytics with Sejal Vora, Coach - ICF ACC, Corporate Coach. Attendees explored the latest tools and techniques for collecting, analyzing, and interpreting HR data, enabling them to gain deeper insights into employee behavior, performance trends, and organizational dynamics.

Additionally, the conclave facilitated partnerships and collaborations through Speed Connect, resulting in the signing of over 170+ MOUs among 85+ employment partners, 130+ recruitment agencies, and 110+ academic partners.

Sapphire Connect unveiled its ambitious plan to extend the conclave's reach to five cities, including Pune and Hyderabad, solidifying its dedication to offering valuable insights and networking opportunities for HR professionals. The event concluded on a high note, with participants expressing enthusiasm for the transformative insights gained. The RethinkHR Conclave catalyzed driving positive change within organizations, reaffirming its status as a premier platform for HR professionals seeking to stay ahead of industry trends and innovations.

