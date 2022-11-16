New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): UPES, a multi-disciplinary university in Dehradun hosted its flagship conclave- 'Education Tomorrow' in New Delhi. The conclave intensely focused on the future of education and its transformative power to impact the world. UPES aimed to address pertinent questions regarding the need for preparing students in tune with evolving educational scenarios through its conclave. The flagship event was driven by the UPES academic team and witnessed the presence of Dr S.J Chopra, (Chancellor, UPES) Dr Sunil Rai (Vice-Chancellor, UPES), Dr Ram Sharma (Pro-Vice Chancellor, UPES) along with Manish Madaan, Registrar and Deans across UPES schools.

With themes that delved into the disciplines of Computer Science, Media, Legal Studies and Design, 'Education Tomorrow' emerged as a progressive thought leadership platform by the university.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Minivan Rams Into Parked Truck in Godavari; Four Killed, Nine Injured.

The conference featured esteemed industry pioneers such as R Venkataramani (Attorney-General of India), Rohit Saran (Advisor, India Today Group & former Editor-in-Chief, Times Internet) Vivek Gupta (Country Head & Senior Director India, Oracle), Berges Malu (Senior Director, Public Policy, Sharechat), Ranjeet Pratap Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of Pratilipi), Saurabh Singh (Head of Design, Maruti Suzuki India), Shaili Chopra (Founder- Gytree and SheThePeople), Prof Karmeshu (Chairman, Scientific Computing Panel Naval Research Board (NRB), DRDO, Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award winner) among others. Compelling conversations were created during the sessions on highly relevant topics of today, such as, Industry-Academia convergence: Plugging the skills gap, Digital Transformations: The Road Ahead for Content Creators, Designing for sustainability transformation and Legal Education in the Digital Age.

Expressing immense pleasure for his association with UPES and being a part of such a significant event, R Venkataramani, Attorney-General of India said, "Education is not only a public good but also a private good. In order for it to be meaningful, education must be easily accessible to all as it holds a fundamental value to any civilised community. The whole idea of a university is undergoing a change and it is crucial for a university to adapt to the evolving educational environment and make education accessible to the larger section of society."

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala, His Girlfriend Shifted to Chattarpur on May 15, Three Days Before Her Murder.

"Change is a constant factor and it is crucial for us to understand the importance of embracing it while educating the students," added Sharad Mehra, Chairman, Hydrocarbon Education Research Society (HERS, UPES) while addressing the UPES flagship conclave. He said, "The purpose of education is to create a better tomorrow and prepare the students for building a better world. With revolutionization being the need of the hour, technology and life skills will certainly be a game changer in disrupting the education sector. It will be vital for universities to adopt a non-conventional approach towards education, be creative and futuristic to truly become a 'university of tomorrow".

The event also aimed at creating a platform for academia to engage with industry leaders and deliberate on the seismic shifts in the higher education landscape and the role of management education in creating well-equipped professionals. The discussions touched upon topics like ambiguity about tomorrow with rapid digitization, metaversities replacing universities, steps that can be taken by educationists to foster a conscientious society, promoting unconventional thinking among students and teaching pedagogy.

UPES

Established in 2003 through the UPES Act, 2003 of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a UGC-recognized university and has been accredited grade 'A' by NAAC. National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, has ranked UPES 65 among colleges and institutions across India, School of Engineering at UPES is ranked 61, School of Business is ranked 41 amongst management institutions and School of Law is ranked 21 in India. The university has received 5-Stars on Employability (placements), by globally acclaimed QS Rating, with 90 per cent + placements over the last few years.

UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its eight schools: School of Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology, School of Modern Media and School of Liberal Studies.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)