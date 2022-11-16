New Delhi, November 16: Aftab Ameen Ponawalla along with his live-in partner Sharddha Walkar had shifted to the house in the Chattarpur area in the national capital on May 15, three days before he killed her, sources said.

"They had arrived in Delhi on May 8 and stayed in a Hotel at Paharganj area for a week and then shifted to Chattarpur," said the sources. Police teams have conducted searches in the house and have found blood stains in the kitchen. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aftab Ameen Poonawala Would Have Killed His Girlfriend Ten Days Before, Say Sources.

For the second time on Tuesday morning, the police team had taken the accused Aftab Ameen Poonawala to the Mehrauli forest area to recover the remains of the body of the victim. He was first taken to the area on Monday. Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Victim's Friend Experiences 'Strange Incident' at His House During Media Interaction (Watch Video).

After his arrest on Saturday, the police teams have recovered 10 suspected human body parts. The police said that after chopping Shraddha's body into 35 pieces on May 18, the accused bought a new refrigerator with a large storage capacity the next day and stored the remains in it.

To conceal the stench, he lit incense sticks at his home. Aftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show 'Dexter', which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life. Being a trained chef, the accused was adept at using a knife, according to the sources. However, the murder weapon is yet to be recovered.

