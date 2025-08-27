Upgrade Your Home Audio with Ganesh Chaturthi Offers on Soundbars

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: As Ganesh Chaturthi nears, festive offers make it the perfect time to upgrade home entertainment. A new soundbar can make celebrations better, especially when playing devotional songs. Connect it to a TV or phone, and enjoy clear, rich sound that fills the room. Many models have features like Bluetooth and easy setup, making them a useful addition to any home. With the latest soundbar offers and financing options from Bajaj Finserv, upgrading is simple and affordable.

Bajaj Finserv allows customers to buy a soundbar without spending all their savings. Choose from top brands at over 1.5 lakh partner stores in 4,000+ cities across India. Easy EMI Loans up to Rs. 5 lakh let buyers pay in simple monthly instalments. Some models even have zero down payment, so nothing is needed upfront. Customers can check eligibility online in minutes, making shopping fast and easy.

Top-rated soundbars with great deals and EMI options

Make the most of Ganesh Chaturthi offers by upgrading to a soundbar with powerful, clear sound. Some top models on Bajaj Mall with zero down payment and EMIs starting as low as Rs. 550/month include:

* LG 2.1 Channel 300W DTS Digital Surround Soundbar (S40T) - Strong sound with wireless subwoofer, Easy EMI from Rs. 830/month.

* Samsung HW-B650D/XL 3.1 Ch Dolby Soundbar - Dolby Digital and DTS Virtual:X sound, Easy EMI from Rs. 994/month.

* Sony HT-S20R Soundbar System - 5.1 channel surround sound, Easy EMI from Rs. 958/month.

* JBL SB130 2.1 Channel 110W Bluetooth Soundbar - Known for JBL sound, Easy EMI from Rs. 2,000/month.

* BPL BWLSBF502 2 Channel Soundbar - Budget-friendly with wireless subwoofer, Easy EMI from Rs. 556/month.

Disclaimer: Features, availability, and pricing may change. Check the official website for the latest information.

Save more with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator

Bajaj Finserv's Maha Bachat Savings Calculator helps buyers get the best deals by showing all discounts in one place:

* Brand offers - Manufacturer discounts (e.g., JBL, Sony)

* Dealer offers - Store price cuts or cashback (e.g., Croma, Vijay Sales)

* EMI benefits - Easy EMI plans or zero down payment How it works:

* Visit the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website.

* Choose a product category like soundbars and select a brand.

* Set a budget to find options in the price range.

* View total savings from brand deals, store offers, and EMI benefits.

* Find the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store. This tool helps customers see all offers and not miss any savings.

How to buy a soundbar with Bajaj Finserv

* Browse models - Explore top brands on Bajaj Mall or at nearby partner stores.

* Use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator - Quickly view savings based on brand and budget.

* Check loan eligibility - Enter a mobile number online to see pre-approved loan limits.

* Visit a store - Partner stores in over 4,000 cities make it easy to find one nearby.

* Choose Easy EMI Loan - Select a repayment plan from 1 to 60 months.

* Complete purchase - Provide basic documents for quick in-store approval. Upgrade smart this festive season

This Ganesh Chaturthi is a great time for a smart purchase. A soundbar isn't just a festive buy - it's a long-term home entertainment upgrade. With the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator and Easy EMI Loan from Bajaj Finserv, customers can take home a new soundbar without delay.

