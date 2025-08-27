Mumbai, August 27: The Surat police recently arrested a man from Maharashtra's Mumbai for allegedly abducting and killing his maternal aunt's three-year-old son. The incident came to light when the deceased's body was reportedly found dumped in the toilet of an express train three days ago. The arrested accused has been identified as Vikaskumar Shah (30).

According to a report in PTI, the toddler's body was found in a garbage bin, which was kept inside the toilet of the Kushinagar Express (22537) train in the early hours of August 23. The train runs daily between Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT). Officials of the Mumbai police had said that the child's body was found by the cleaning staff after the train arrived at the LTT station. Surat Shocker: Jewellery Shop Owner Shot Dead During Robbery Attempt in Gujarat’s Sachin Area, 1 Nabbed; Manhunt Launched for 3 Accused (Watch Video).

Accused Admits to Abducting and Killing Aunt's Son

In an official statement, Surat police said that Shah admitted to abducting and killing his Surat-based maternal aunt's son out of a grudge. Shah told cops that his aunt used to constantly nag him over finding work, as he was jobless. On August 21, the woman, a resident of the Ganeshpura area in Surat, approached the police claiming that her elder sister's son Vikas had abducted her three-year-old son.

Victim's Body Found in the Toilet of Kushinagar Express Train

Cops launched an investigation and scanned CCTV footage, which showed Shah boarding a Mumbai-bound train with the toddler. On August 23, the minor boy's body was found in the toilet of an express train at the LTT station, with Shah missing. Cops conducted a technical surveillance of Shah's mobile phone and found him to be present in Bandra, Kurla and Dadar areas of Mumbai.

Man Kills Aunt's Son Over Her Constant Nagging

Several teams were formed to arrest Shah. On Monday evening, August 25, Shah was arrested at a place in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Later, he was taken to Surat. Cops said that Shah is a native of Bihar's Siwan district and worked as a labourer in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. In April, he returned to his native place. As he was jobless, Shah came to Surat nearly 15 days ago with his mother in search of work. He was living at his aunt's place in Amroli. Surat Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Rapes, Impregnates 16-Year-Old Sister in Gujarat; Case Registered Under POCSO.

Police officials found that Shah's aunt used to nag him to find work, as he was not working. She had also asked him to shift elsewhere. The accused, who was fed up with the constant nagging, abducted his aunt's son and killed him with a sharp weapon before dumping his body in the garbage bin of the express train.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

