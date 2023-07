NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11: US-based Cilio Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of software-as-a-service solutions to installers, contractors, retailers, and manufacturers within the home improvement industry today announced the acquisition of Noida-based, end-to-end digital transformation and product development firm, AutomationFactory.AI. With the acquisition, the new entity would become Cilio Automation Factory (CAF), Cilio's global engineering hub focused on innovation for the field service management space.

Cilio supports over 20,000+ active Installers, Manufacturers, and Distributors across the US market and has built and supported systems for companies like Caesarstone, IKEA, LG, Lowes Home Improvement, and others across four continents. As Cilio forges ahead with its mission of optimizing the last mile of customer experience (CX) for the home improvement channel, Cilio Automation Factory will play a critical role in the product development and systems integration work required to tackle this complex problem. Cilio Automation Factory will be centered in India, doubling the engineering talent at Cilio, with aggressive plans for additional growth.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be completing our integration with our Automation Factory partners," said Rick Olejnik, President of Cilio Technologies. "I have worked with the technology leaders of Automation Factory for several years, including some significant recent projects for our enterprise clients. The software engineering capability on this team is top notch and together we have the most powerful R&D organization in the home installation field service management industry."

"We are proud to become part of Cilio, a leader in SaaS-based field service management technology," said Amit Bana, Co-founder of Automation Factory. "With our combined teams working on the industry-leading field services automation platform, we expect to make swift progress integrating Cilio with all the major home improvement retailers and manufacturers."

In parallel, CAF will continue to support and expand its existing systems integration business and clientele. Building custom solutions for Cilio customers will be a key opportunity among many others to expand digital transformation consulting, project delivery, and talent augmentation services. The CAF business unit will also lead the charge in serving the South Asian home goods installation industry, with an addressable market valued over USD 10 billion and growing 10 per cent annually. More information is available on the Cilio website at AutomationFactory.cilio.io.

