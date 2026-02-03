New Delhi, [India] February 3 (ANI): India Inc has broadly welcomed the India-US trade deal, calling it a landmark step that reinforces India's growing stature in global trade and investment flows.

Leading the reactions, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, described the agreement as "much-awaited" and transformational for both economies.

"The deal marks a significant milestone, unlocking immense opportunities for investments and growth, and added that the flurry of free trade agreements is a clear affirmation of India's central role in global frameworks aimed at building resilient international trade patterns," he said.

Echoing similar optimism, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, said the development was further evidence of the benefits of "making haste slowly." He remarked that once the noise settles, "two natural partners will come together," underlining the long-term strategic alignment between India and the United States.

Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, credited the progress to strong leadership, noting that the deal is anchored in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolute leadership, persistence, and an India-first approach, which continue to advance India's economic interests on the global stage.

Meanwhile, Harsh Goenka, Chairperson of the RPG Group, termed it a major achievement for the Modi government, saying, "First the Mother of all deals with the EU, now the Father of all deals with the US -- patience pays."

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, said the reduced tariffs would help deepen bilateral economic engagement and support long-term growth for both nations.

In a social media post, Birla applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the trade announcement. He said, "The reduced tariffs will help strengthen the strategic and economic ties between our two great countries and provide additional opportunity for investment and collaboration".

Goldman Sachs has flagged a positive macroeconomic outlook for India following the conclusion of the US-India trade deal that lowers American reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18%.

In its report titled "India: US-India conclude trade deal: President Trump lowers 'reciprocal' tariffs on India to 18%", Goldman Sachs noted that President Trump announced on social media a reduction in the reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods imports to 18%, down from the earlier 25%, 'effective immediately'.

Goldman Sachs also said, "Overall, we raise our CY26 real GDP growth forecast by 20bp to 6.9% yoy." (ANI)

