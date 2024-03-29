BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 29: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Linscott, the former Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asian Affairs, as Senior Advisor of Trade Policy at USISPF.

With a distinguished career spanning international trade negotiations, Mr. Linscott brings a wealth of experience, particularly in U.S.-India trade relations. Mr. Linscott served in various senior roles within the U.S. government, and most recently held the position of Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for South and Central Asian Affairs from December 2016 to December 2018.

During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in spearheading the development of trade policy with nations across South and Central Asia. He led bilateral Trade Policy Forum discussions with India and drove advancements in Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with countries such as Central Asia, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Linscott previously served as the Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for the World Trade Organization (WTO) and multilateral affairs from 2012 to 2016 with responsibility for coordinating US trade policies in the WTO.

Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President and CEO of USISPF said, "I am pleased to welcome Mark to USISPF. His profound experience, rich expertise, and insight into trade policies will prove indispensable as we fortify the economic bonds between the United States and India. I am confident that his contributions will significantly enhance USISPF's role in advancing bilateral trade and investment between our nations."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Mark Linscott said, "I am delighted to join USISPF, which has been a leading voice on the US-India relationship in recent years. I look forward to bringing my trade experience with India, both bilateral and multilateral, to USISPF as we forge ahead with the hard work to build up the trade relationship to the levels of the strategic partnership between the United States and India."

The United States stands as India's top trading partner, with bilateral trade currently estimated at approximately $200 billion. The bilateral trade is expected to reach $500 billion in the coming years. There is a tremendous opportunity to further grow US-India trade in areas such as defense, agriculture, space, climate, energy, health, and education as well as critical and emerging technologies like semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing.

This upward trajectory underscores the tremendous opportunity for further growth in US-India trade and underscores the significance of fostering collaborative efforts in trade dialogue and policy formulation between the two nations. As we look ahead, USISPF remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing and enhancing the enduring partnership between the United States and India.

