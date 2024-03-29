Ranga Panchami is an annual Hindu festival which is celebrated in several regions of India with great enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Even in some temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, Ranga Panchami which culminates the Holi festivities. The festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated on Phalguna Krishna Paksha Panchami, the fifth day of the second fortnight of the Hindu month of Phalguna. It is marked on the fifth day following the festival of Holi. This year, Ranga Panchami will be celebrated on March 30, 2024, i.e., Saturday. In this article, let’s know more about the famous festival of Ranga Panchami in detail. Download Free Rang Panchami Images & HD Wallpapers Here and Celebrate the Joyful Occasion.

Ranga Panchami 2024 Date

Ranga Panchami usually falls after five days of Holi festivity in the rest of India. Rang Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, March 30.

Ranga Panchami 2024 Timings

The Panchami Tithi will begin at 08:20 PM on March 29 and end at 09:13 PM on March 30.

Ranga Panchami Significance

The festival of Rang Panchami holds great significance in Hinduism as it celebrates the victory of good over evil and marks the arrival of spring. The name of the festival Ranga Panchami is derived from the words ‘ranga’, which means colour, and ‘Panchami’, which refers to the fifth day in the Hindu month. Rang Panchami: From Hampi to Uttarakhand, 5 Places To Enjoy the Festival of Colours Falling on Chaitra Krishna Paksha Panchami.

Ranga Panchami is celebrated as a festival of love and colour, associated with the divine couple Radha and Lord Krishna. According to another legend it shares with Holi, it is regarded to mark the event of the salvation of Prahlada from a bonfire lit by his aunt Holika, the sister of the asura king Hiranyakashipu.

