VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 29: The much-awaited Doon Music Festival is set to elevate the music scene with a stellar lineup, and Usool Band, led by the charismatic Mohit Joshi, is all set to take the stage at the prestigious event. The festival, known for hosting top-notch artists, will feature celebrated stars like Ritviz, Anuv Jain, and When Chai Met Toast, and promises to be a musical extravaganza.

Also Read | England Bans Cricketers from Participating in PSL 2025 and Other Leagues, No Such Restriction for IPL Bound Players .

Usool Band, a modern Western Sufi rock collective, has gained significant acclaim for its unique fusion of traditional Sufi music and contemporary rock elements. The band's performances have resonated deeply with audiences, and their upcoming show at the Doon Music Festival, to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun, is expected to be nothing short of spectacular. With an expected audience of over 10,000 music lovers, Usool's performance promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Meet the Usool Band Team

Also Read | Dua Lipa 2024 Concert: 'Houdini' Singer To Perform at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex; Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Restrictions Ahead of the Show.

The 12-member Usool Band, led by Mohit Joshi, has been a force in the music industry since its formation in 2018. Known for their powerful live performances and passionate music, the band's lineup includes:

Mohit Joshi - Lead Vocalist

Raj Rastogi - Lead Guitar

Siddharth Kumar - Tabla

Shubhansh Mishra - Bass Guitar

Maroof Ali Khan - Flute

Vikram - Keys

Aman - Drums

Piyush - Dholak

Sagar - Backing Vocals

Ritik Rana - Backing Vocals

Abhishek Chauhan - Manager

Ravi Daval - Sound Engineer

Usool Band's Musical Journey

Usool Band's musical journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion. With over 500 performances across India, the band has become known for their deep understanding and reverence for Sufi music, reinterpreting the timeless qawwalis of legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in a fresh and contemporary style. Their sound blends Western rock influences with traditional Sufi instruments like the tabla, dholak, and flute, creating a rich, textured musical experience.

Their name, "Usool," which means "principles" in Urdu, reflects their philosophy of crafting music rooted in the core principles of Sufi traditions. The band draws inspiration from revered Sufi poets like Baba Bulleh Shah, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, and Shah Hussain, with their lyrics exploring profound themes of love, spirituality, and social justice.

About Mohit Joshi

Mohit Joshi, the lead vocalist of Usool Band, hails from Bareilly, a city known for its vibrant culture. Despite coming from a middle-class family, Mohit's passion for music led him to pursue his dreams in Delhi. His dedication to his craft has earned him recognition on both national and international stages. Today, Mohit is not only leading Usool Band but is also a proud representative of Sufi rock on a global platform.

Usool's Future

Usool Band's live performances are known for their energy, intensity, and spiritual depth, with each concert being more than just entertainment--it's a form of worship that takes the audience on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual awakening. Their music has gained a loyal fanbase. With their passionate performances, Usool Band is steadily making its mark as a leading voice in the contemporary Sufi music scene in India.

Do not miss this opportunity to witness Usool Band perform live at the Doon Music Festival!

With their electrifying blend of Sufi mysticism and rock, Usool promises to deliver a performance that will leave the audience captivated and inspired.

Event Details

What: Doon Music Festival

When: December 8, 2024

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)