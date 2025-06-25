Company plans to issue 44.49 lakh equity shares of Rs. 10 face value at the issue price band of Rs. 95 to Rs 110 per share; Shares to be listed on BSE SME platform

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 25: Valencia India Limited - a diversified business conglomerate with operations in India and overseas - is planning to raise upto Rs. 48.95 crore from its public issue. The public issue will open for subscription on June 26, 2025 and will close on June 30, 2025. Interactive Financial Service Ltd is the book running lead manager of the issue. Shares will be listed on BSE SME platform.

Also Read | Intel Layoffs: US-Based Chip Giant Begins Job Cuts at Santa Clara Headquarters, Shuts Automotive Unit, 107 Position Eliminated in Latest Round.

The initial public offering of Rs. 48.95 crore is a combination of a fresh issue of 40.00 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs. 44.00 crores and an offer for sale of 4.50 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs. 4.95 crores. The total issue involves 44.50 lakh equity shares for a face value of Rs. 10 each. Price band for the issue is Rs. 95 - Rs. 110 per share. Out of the issue proceeds, the company plans to use the funds for the development of 15 villas and a clubhouse, as well as for general corporate purposes. Minimum lot size for the application is 1,200 shares which translates into a minimum investment of Rs. 1,14,000 at lower price band of Rs 95 and Rs. 1,32,000 at the upper price band of Rs. 110 per share. The retail quota for the issue is not less than 63%, NII is not less than 27%, QIB is not more than 10%.

Incorporated in 2017, Valencia India Limited is a diversified business conglomerate with operations in India and overseas. The company has a significant presence in the real estate and construction industry, focusing on developing residential apartments, bungalows, malls, multiplexes, commercial spaces, and offices.

Also Read | Rath Yatra 2025: Why Lord Jagannath Falls Sick Days Before the Annual Chariot Festival? Know the Sacred Legend Behind Lord Jagannath’s Illness After Snana Purnima.

In addition to real estate, Valencia India is actively involved in the export and import of food and non-food products globally, aiming to provide effective and reliable services across nations.

Highlights:

-IPO opens for subscription on June 26, 2025 and closes on June 30, 2025; Minimum lot size for application is 1,200 shares; Minimum investment required at a higher price band of Rs. 110 per share is Rs. 1,32,000

-The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 40.00 lakh shares aggregating to ₹44.00 crores and offer for sale of 4.50 lakh shares aggregating to ₹4.95 crores

-Funds raised through the issue will be used towards development of 15 villas and club house as well as for general corporate purposes

-For FY24-25 company reported revenue of Rs. 5.56 crore and net profit of Rs. 1.54 crore

-Healthy Returns Ratio as on 31 March 2025 - ROE at 37.07%, ROCE at 28.36%

Interactive Financial Service is the book running lead manager of the issue

The company also engages in trading FMCG, agro, and dairy commodities, particularly in the Middle East, and has established a presence in the hospitality and resort business.

The club was leased to Valencia India Limited (formerly Valencia Country Club Pvt. Ltd.) in 2017 for operation and maintenance. No formal agreement existed between the company and Basil Buildcon Pvt. Ltd.

IPO Highlights-Valencia India Limited

IPO Opens on - June 26, 2025

IPO Closes on - June 30, 2025

Issue Price Band - Rs. 95 - 110 Per Share

Issue Size - 44.49 lakh shares - up to Rs. 48.95 crore

Lot Size -1,200 Shares

Listing on -BSE SME Platform

For FY24-25 ended on 31 March 2025, the company's total revenue was reported at Rs 5.56 crore. The Company registered Net profit of Rs. 1.54 crore whereas EBITDA was reported at Rs 2.51 crore. Net worth and Assets base of the company as on March 2025 stands at Rs.10.48 crore and Rs. 13.83 crore respectively. Company has maintained healthy return ratio which as on 31 March 2025 stands follows - Return on Equity and Return on Net Worth stands at 37.07% and 21.08% respectively whereas Return on Capital Employed was at 28.36%.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)