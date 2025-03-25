NewsVoir

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25: In a significant move to bolster India's renewable energy landscape, Value Plus Retail, North India's largest electronic retailer, proudly announces the launch of its in-house rooftop solar brand, AISEN Solar. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision for a sustainable and self-reliant India, aiming to address the growing demand for reliable solar energy solutions in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Addressing Consumer Concerns in the Solar Market

The Indian rooftop solar sector has witnessed exponential growth, with the market expected to reach $6.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.19%. Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a key player in India's renewable energy sector, actively tapping into various segments to meet its energy requirements. The state's renewable energy share (excluding large hydro) in the total power mix is currently 17%, surpassing its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) target of 15% for 2023-24.

However, this rapid expansion has also led to the emergence of numerous new entrants, causing consumers to express concerns about the longevity and reliability of installations, especially when many providers lack physical storefronts for product verification and post-sale support.

Value Plus Retail's Commitment to Quality and Trust

Addressing these consumer concerns, Value Plus Retail leverages its three-decade legacy of trust and excellence in the electronics sector to introduce AISEN Solar. This new venture ensures customers have the unique advantage of experiencing products firsthand at any of the 150+ Value Plus stores across North India, and 100+ Stores in Uttar Pradesh including major cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi.

Unlike many online-only solar solution providers, AISEN Solar ensures transparency and reliability by allowing customers to visit, inspect, and purchase from a physical retail store, giving them complete confidence in product quality and the assurance of dedicated after-sales service.

"AISEN Solar, backed by Value Plus, is committed to becoming the #1 Rooftop Solar Brand in Uttar Pradesh within the next 2-3 years. Our wide retail network and deep-rooted trust in the market provide a significant advantage in delivering reliable and high-quality solar solutions to our customers," quoted Karan Agarwal, Director of Value Plus.

Empowering Uttar Pradesh's Green Transition

With a robust network of retail outlets, Value Plus Retail is poised to lead the green energy transition in UP. The launch of AISEN Solar not only provides consumers with accessible and dependable solar solutions but also aligns with the national agenda to increase rooftop solar installations. Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana aims to add 30 GW of solar capacity through residential rooftop installations, significantly contributing to India's renewable energy goals.

With UP emerging as a key player in India's solar transition, AISEN Solar aims to drive a large-scale adoption of rooftop solar solutions by offering affordable, efficient, and trustworthy energy alternatives for homes and businesses.

Established in 2007, Value Plus Retail has grown to become North India's largest electronic retailer, offering a wide range of consumer electronics including Mobile Phones, Laptops across top Brands and home appliances. With a steadfast commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation, the company continues to adapt to evolving market dynamics, now venturing into renewable energy solutions with the introduction of AISEN Solar.

