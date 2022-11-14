New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/GPRC): Sachin Mishra of Varanasi, who made his invaluable contribution to environmental protection and social service, got the 'Rashtriya Gaurav Samman for 2022' Recently organised the program at Constitution Club of India located on New Delhi Rafi Marg. In which all those personalities were honoured who are playing an important role in the whole of India by doing social service and preserving the environment and taking special care of the common people. Among those celebrities are Sachin Mishra of Varanasi who has been working in the environment in field for the last 18 years and is strongly supporting Clean Kashi Sundar Kashi.

Organizers of this event are Aaj Ka Prahari, LIC, Yamuna Expressway, IFFCO.

The National Honor Award Ceremony were held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi as the Chief Guest in the auditorium are Supreme Court Justice KK Kumar, Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat, Dr Roger of Trinidad and Tobago Embassy, MP- Jai Prakash Nishad, BJP State Minister Meena Choubey, etc were presented the award.

The Special Category Award was given to those who have made special contribution towards social service in their respective fields. Such people were selected by the jury. In which many popular social workers, industrialist college principals and other faces from across the country were involved. Speaking from the stage in the welcome address after lighting the lamp, the Chief of the Organizing Committee of the program and the manager of the newspaper 'Aaj Ka Prahari', Santosh Dubey said that- I feel very proud to tell you all that Aaj ka prahari and Jai Charitable Trust will continue to organize programs to encourage such people in future, I wholeheartedly welcome all the respected dignitaries who are present here. Businessman Jitendra Tiwari from Hyderabad, Upendra Mishra, Akhilesh Dubey from Delhi and Shailendra Singh from Varanasi were also given special honors in the program.

The program was conducted by Dr Sudhir Mishra and Vaishnavi Parmar. The vote of thanks was given by Maharashtra's industrialist Yogesh Dubey.

