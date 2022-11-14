New Delhi, November 14 : Indian auto major Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the CNG version of its popular Brezza sub-compact SUV soon. Very recently, the Brezza CNG has been spotted by the spying shutterbugs in the stockyard. Maruti being the largest auto maker in India, currently offers the highest number of CNG cars, and the portfolio is expanding. The Maruti Brezza will be the first CNG model in its own segment.

The Brezza is a very popular sub-compact SUV model in India and its CNG counterpart is expected to increase its sales further. The Brezza CNG, post its launch will not have any direct rivals as of now in the market. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launched in India at Rs 7.99 Lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: Specifications, Expected Price, Launch Date

As per the leaked information, the Brezza CNG is likely to get powered by the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine that serves under the hood of the Maruti XL6 and Ertiga.

It is expected to offer 100bhp of max power and 136Nm of peak torque and will be paired with 5-speed manual gearbox and a possible 6-speed automatic transmission option as well. Expected fuel efficiency is around 30 km per kg.

The Brezza is likely to be offered in its CNG avatar in all its variants – Lxi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants.

When looks are concerned, the Brezza CNG is not expected to come with any design updates, except for the CNG logo and boot space reduction, as it will house the CNG kit.

The Maruti Brezza CNG is expected to be tagged under the Rs 9 lakh mark, which will likely make it the most affordable CNG SUV model in India.

The Brezza CNG is expected to have an imminent launch in December, 2022. Maruti Suzuki India Vehicle Production Rises to 1,77,468 Units in September 2022.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to offer a bevy of CNG models as it has recently launched the CNG versions of the Baleno and XL6, which are soon to be joined by the Brezza and the Grand Vitara SUVs.

