Cristiano Ronaldo has finally spoken up after having an indifferent season at Manchester United. The Portugal forward launched a scathing attack on the club where he returned just a year ago, in a sensational homecoming. Struggling for game time and with poor form, Ronaldo slammed the club, saying that he felt, ‘betrayed’ by Manchester United and did not mince words when it came to describing his relationship with head coach, Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo’s explosive comments during the interview with popular journalist Piers Morgan have been grabbing headlines ever since a preview of it was released and if anything can be concluded, these comments can signal the end of his career at Manchester United, ahead of the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo Feels ‘Betrayed’ by Manchester United, Slams Head Coach Erik ten Hag, Says ‘I Don’t Care, People Should Listen to the Truth’ (Watch Video)

Ronaldo has had an underwhelming time at the Old Trafford club this season and has fallen behind in the pecking order when it came to ten Hag’s choice of attackers. He has found it hard to break into United’s playing XI, especially in the Premier League, although he has been handed starts in the Europa League. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s damning interview of Manchester United goes to show that all certainly has not been well between him and the club, where he served a suspension a while ago for reportedly refusing to come on as a substitute, during a Premier League match.

Here are his top five revelations in the bombshell interview:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag during a match (Photo credit: Twitter)

1) No Respect for Erik ten Hag: The relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag have been the subject of a lot of speculation, with many believing it to be a strenuous one. And all that has been confirmed by Ronaldo himself in this interview where he slammed the Dutch manager, stating, “I don’t respect him.” Ten Hag joined Manchester United this season as their new head after achieving a great deal of success at Ajax.

"I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you," Ronaldo said of ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo during a match (Photo credit: Twitter)

2) Betrayed, Being Forced out to Manchester United: A year ago, Manchester United fans across the globe were elated after Ronaldo had ditched a move to Manchester City and returned to Old Trafford instead, after leaving Juventus. The homecoming seemed to be going along fine with him becoming one of the club’s best performers in the 2021-22 season. But in this interview with Morgan, the star forward has made the shocking revelation that he has felt, ‘betrayed’ by the club and that some senior executives. This comes after several reports in the summer that stated that Ronaldo was seeking a move out of Old Trafford to compete in the Champions League, a tournament that Manchester United had failed to qualify for.

"Honestly, I shouldn't say that... don't know... But listen I don't care, I'm always... People should listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed and I feel that some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year, too," Ronaldo revealed.

Ralf Rangnick and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo credit: Twitter)

3) Hitting out at Ralf Rangnick: Not just this season but Cristiano Ronaldo also had some shocking things to say about Ralf Rangnick, who had taken over the reins of the club last season after the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German took over and helped United finish the season on a high, with a spot in the Europa League after some consistent failures under Ole’s leadership. Ronaldo, while speaking about Rangnick, expressed unhappiness at the German’s appointment as interim boss.

"If you’re not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I’d never even heard of him," Ronaldo shared.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney (Photo credit: Twitter)

4) Lashing out at Wayne Rooney: Ronaldo did not spare Wayne Rooney, who was one of those to criticize him after the Portugal star had refused to come on as a substitute during Manchester United’s win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Minutes before the full-time whistle was blown, Ronaldo made his way back to the tunnel and was subsequently dropped from the team. Rooney, with whom Ronaldo had formed a deadly attack for Manchester United many years ago, had called him an, ‘unwanted distraction’ after which the Portugal star responded back with some harsh words.

"I don't know why he criticises me so badly. Probably because he finished his career and I'm still playing at high level. I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true," Cristiano said.

Ronaldo during a training session (Photo credit: Twitter)

5) Nothing’s changed: Ronaldo also spoke about everything remained the same at Manchester United when he returned to the club after leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009. He slammed the Old Trafford club for not changing at all since the time he left and said that there was no progress."

"The progress was zero. Since Sir Alex left, I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed. He [Ferguson] knows better than anybody that the club is not on the path they deserve to be. He knows. Everyone knows. The people who don't see that. It's because they don't want to see; they are blind,” Ronaldo said.

After such explosive comments, it is hard for Manchester United fans to imagine him playing for them again. While the football world remains in shock at such revelations made by arguably one of the greatest players in modern times, Manchester United are yet to make any official statement regarding this.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2022 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).