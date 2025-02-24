VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 24: Vastra by Pooja Kukreja, the iconic fashion brand proudly marks its 15th anniversary with the grand opening of its flagship store in West Patel Nagar, New Delhi.

Taking inspiration from the grace of Lord Krishna, the store radiates a distinctive blend of tradition, elegance, and modernity and is conveniently located at the metro station.

Pooja Kukreja's story is one of inspiration and transformation.

As a devoted homemaker with a bold vision, she ventured into the vibrant world of fashion, proving that dreams fueled by passion can indeed create magic. What began as a humble passion project, 54 exquisite suits pulled from her own wardrobe, has blossomed into Vastra, one of India's most dynamic and rapidly growing fashion brands.

Reflecting on her remarkable journey, Pooja Kukreja shares, "Fifteen years ago, I was just a homemaker with a passion. Today, I am a businesswoman, a creator, and a believer in the power of dreams. The grand opening of our flagship store in West Patel Nagar is a testament to this incredible journey of growth and determination. It symbolises not just the expansion of our brand, but the realisation of a dream nurtured with dedication and hard work. I want every woman to know, your circumstances do not define you. Your passion and your belief in yourself do.''

With no prior business background, she has built Vastra from scratch, driven by a simple yet powerful thought, that every woman deserves to wear high-quality, sophisticated fashion at an affordable price. Today, she stands as an inspiration to thousands, proving that dreams, when pursued with dedication, can transform lives.

Vastra stands out in the crowded fashion market by offering custom stitching services, a rarity in the e-commerce space. With a strong presence in both retail and wholesale, Vastra's hand-curated designs and Pakistani prints have become the go-to choice for fashion-forward women. Every piece reflects Pooja's commitment to excellence, making every woman feel extraordinary in her everyday wear.

Her relentless drive has helped Vastra amass a loyal customer base, with over 100K followers on Instagram who resonate with her vision. From a handful of suits to over 5,000 ready-to-ship designs, Vastra has become a household name in affordable fashion.

Expanding her vision, Pooja recently launched Jewels by Vastra, a brand-new jewelry line that seamlessly complements Vastra's signature suits. This expansion continues to enhance the styling experience, ensuring that women don't just wear clothes, but embrace confidence and elegance in every look.

Vastra by Pooja Kukreja is not just a brand but a movement. A celebration of women, dreams, and the power of persistence. As Vastra opens its doors to a new chapter with its flagship store, it continues to redefine fashion while inspiring thousands of women to chase their own dreams.

