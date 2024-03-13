PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 13: Vastranand, India's leading F2C (factory-to-consumer) firm known for its exquisite collection of original pattu sarees, is pleased to announce the formal introduction of its most recent product line. Vastranand introduces 56 new sarees to its collection, marking a watershed moment in the history of traditional Indian fashion.

Vastranand, a brand that values tradition while also embracing modernity, continues to redefine the saree-wearing experience by fusing age-old craftsmanship with contemporary designs. Each saree in the new collection is precisely created by expert artisans, with elaborate designs, brilliant hues, and lush fabrics that embody India's rich cultural past.

"Our commitment to preserving the legacy of authentic Indian craftsmanship while embracing innovation fuels our desire to create timeless pieces that speak to the modern woman," said Ravi Viradiya, Founder and MD of Vastranand. "With the launch of our latest collection, we aim to cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of our discerning clientele, offering them a curated selection of premium pattu sarees that exude elegance and sophistication."

Vastranand's commitment to sustainability and ethical standards means that every saree is made from eco-friendly materials, and the company promotes fair trade policies, which empower local craftsmen and promote environmental conservation.

Vastranand invites saree enthusiasts, fashionistas, and connoisseurs of Indian workmanship to explore its current collection and discover the timeless beauty of original pattu sarees. Vastranand's gorgeous sarees, now available online and at select retail outlets across India, offer the ideal blend of tradition and contemporary.

