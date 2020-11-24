Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The brainchild of three smart entrepreneurs Susheel Puri, Rachna Puri and Munish Gupta who envisaged the need of a "Solutions" provider in the busy digital marketing space. The three-year-old start-up has been scaling new heights despite the depressing times with their marketing blitzkrieg blazing through in the Entertainment, Telecom, Media and Medical space.

"We wanted to present an opportunity for our clients to take advantage of the various innovations and analytics provided by us in the Internet Marketing space with a clutter-free and efficacy led campaigns that have yielded astounding results. The use of AI, real-time and data mining techniques has enabled us to engage a wide range of audience through relevant content marketing. This techno-marketing acumen has helped us grow exponentially despite the pandemic and economic degrowth across," commented Susheel Puri, Co-founder of VectorMob.

Also Read | Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Wishes & Kartiki Ekadashi HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages And SMS to Send to Those Observing Devutthana Ekadashi Vrat.

VectorMob has worked with more than 50 leading brands, 120 publishers across the digital advertising space and are connected to more than 30 Telecom Operators worldwide leaving behind a vast network of a digital footprint that helps them with the dissemination of "right data to for the right people".

"The convergence of media has helped to shrink the consumer market-place leading to a window of opportunities for advertisers to connect directly with their target audience. Our experience in Telecom Marketing, push-based strategies has enabled our partners to reach out to their target segment with higher efficacy rates and pinpoint accuracy. The results have been amazing, leading to our team managing multiple campaigns even during the lockdown period," said Rachna Puri who herself has managed the Telco space for over two decades.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs CFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Some of the leading brands have worked with VectorMob for their push Marketing services followed by entertainment houses to leverage their innovative digital competence. VectorMob is currently headquartered in Mumbai with their R&D team located in Mohali.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)