Prabodhini Ekadashi also known as Devotthan Ekadashi or Devthan, marks the end of the four-month period of Chaturmas, when god Vishnu is believed to sleep. It falls on the 11th lunar day in the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik. Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 falls on November 25. Devotees of Lord Vishnu belonging to the Vaishnava Sampradaya keep a day-long fast on the day of Ekadashi Tithi. It is also known as Devotthan Ekadashi or Devthan, Devutthi, Utthana, Deothan and Kartik Shukla Ekadashi. Ahead of the festival, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasion. You can also send these as Facebook Greetings, Kartiki Ekadashi HD Images Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS on Mahatva of Devutthana Ekadashi Vrat. Dev Uthani Ekadashi Dos & Don'ts: From Fasting to Correct Tulsi Vivah Vidhi, Auspicious Things You Should Do on Prabodhini Ekadashi.

With this Ekadashi Tithi, the Chaturmas period including the months of Shravana, Bhadrapada, Ashwina and Kartik months, comes to end. Until the end of Chaturmas, marriages are prohibited. After which marks the beginning of wedding season in India. During this period, Lord Vishnu remains in the state of yogic sleep and the day he wakes up is referred to as Devutthana or Prabodhini, meaning God's awakening. After this period, people begin to conduct auspicious ceremonies including housewarming, marriages, businesses and similar such occasion. Meanwhile, you can wish your loved ones by sending Happy Prabodhini Ekadashi HD Images and Wallpapers to send on the occasion. You can also share WhatsApp Stickers and wishes to greet your near and dear ones. Vitthal Rangoli Designs for Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020: Easy Vitthal Rangoli Images to Draw & Worship Lord Vithoba on Kartiki Ekadashi.

Prabodhini Ekadashi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Prabodhini Ekadashi

Happy Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing You a Happy Prabodhini Ekadashi

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Prabodhini Ekadashi to You And Your Family

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Happy Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Wishes to You

Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Prabodhini Ekadashi 2020

Prabodhini Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send messages and greetings. You can also download Prabodhini Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share with your near and dear ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).