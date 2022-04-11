Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Offline hybrid edtech firm Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd made stock market debut at Rs 157 a piece on the BSE on Monday, 14.6 per cent higher than its IPO price of Rs 137.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Veranda Learning Solutions, which is based out of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, was subscribed 3.53 times. The IPO comprised fresh issues worth around Rs 200 crore.

At the BSE, Veranda Learning Solutions share started the trade at Rs 157. It surged to a high of Rs 164.85 in the intra-day. The scrip touched a low of Rs 149.15 in the intra-day.

The company ended the day at Rs 164.80, which is 20.29 per cent higher than its issue price and 4.97 per cent higher than the open price.

"Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from April 11, 2022, the equity shares of Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''T'' Group Securities," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. (ANI)

